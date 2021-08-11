Cardi B speaks on celebs not showering: ‘It’s giving itchy’

The hip hop star reacted to the odd hygiene habits of some celebrities

Cardi B has weighed in on the odd hygiene habits of some celebrities.

The Grammy-winning rapper took to Twitter recently to respond to stars like Jake Gyllenhaal and married couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealing that they don’t bathe often.

“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower?” Cardi asked on Twitter Tuesday, adding a confused emoji. “It’s giving itchy.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

Kunis, 37, and Kutcher, 43, share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4, and the Hollywood power couple recently admitted that they don’t believe in bathing their kids every day.

Kunis and Kutcher made the surprising confession during their appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

Kunis and Kutcher agreed with Shepard when he told Padman that she “should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day.” He suggested she instead only wash with water, as reported by PEOPLE.

“I can’t believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?” Padman asked, to which Kunis replied, “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

“But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” Kunis continued. “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

Shepard said he and wife Kristen Bell used to bathe their two daughters daily as “part of a nighttime routine,” but stopped as they got older.

(Credit: Instagram)

“That’s how we feel about our children,” Kunis said.

“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher added, before noting his own soap usage.

“I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” Kutcher said. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.”

Days after the podcast conversation, Bell co-signed Kunis and Kutcher’s stance on bathing rituals when she and Shephard appeared on The View.

“I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink,” said Bell of her kids. “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it.”

“We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine,” said Shepard on the daytime talk show. “Then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'”

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal also appears to not be too fond of bathing. The veteran actor recently shared his own hygiene habits with Vanity Fair, saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.“

He added, “I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Aquaman star Jason Momoa revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood that he’s into showering.

“I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f—king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good,” he said.

