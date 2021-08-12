Michael B. Jordan stars in new trailer for Denzel Washington’s ‘A Journal for Jordan’

The upcoming romantic drama film based on a true story stars Michael B. Jordan alongside newcomer Chanté Adams, and will hit theaters this Christmas

Michael B. Jordan fans, get ready! The actor stars in a new trailer for Denzel Washington‘s A Journal for Jordan, a romantic drama film based on a true story.

From Black Panther, Creed, and the rumored Superman series for HBO Max, Jordan is truly one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors. In the trailer for his latest film, the actor stars alongside newcomer Chanté Adams in a story directed by none other than acclaimed Washington. With a script by Virgil Williams (Mudbound), the film is based on a true story.

Michael B. Jordan attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“Based on a true story, its follow Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. But the horrors of war take their toll. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child,” per Deadline’s official synopsis of the film.

Washington and Jordan are producers on the film, as are Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch.

The trailer features plenty of heartfelt moments for fans to look forward to. King tells his son through the journal in the trailer, “Just take one look at your mother, that will tell you what I think beautiful is…love is a choice, Jordan, and real love means you have to sacrifice. But pain is temporary, real love lasts forever.”

Jordan took to Instagram to share his excitement surrounding the film, including working with his “idol,” Denzel.

He wrote in the caption of his post, “A once-in-a-lifetime love. It’s not often you get a chance to be directed by one of your idols, in Denzel Washington. @chantee__ I think we got one! @ajournalforjordan hittin theaters this Christmas.”

Denzel Washington attends the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Adams also took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news, writing that she is “honored” to tell the story.

She shared with her followers, “A Journal for Jordan…I am so honored to tell a once in a lifetime love story along side @michaelbjordan & to be directed by the master himself, Denzel Washington. See you all this Christmas 🎄 ❤️ @ajournalforjordan.”

A Journal for Jordan is set to exclusively hit theaters on December 25, 2021.

