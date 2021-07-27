Michael B. Jordan developing Black Superman limited series for HBO Max

The series is set to follow Val-Zod while the Warner Bros. Black Superman film, in development from JJ Abrams, may center Kal-El/Calvin Ellis

After taking on an iconic supervillain in Marvel’s Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan is reportedly developing a Black Superman limited series for HBO Max.

It’s no secret that Jordan is a huge comic book and superhero fan. Having played The Human Torch in Fox’s Fantastic Four reboot and Kilmonger in Black Panther, the star has openly admitted to growing up loving big heroes like Spider-Man, the X-Men and more. Now it seems the actor and producer has his sights set on an even bigger property, the one and only Superman.

Per a recent report, Jordan is set to develop a limited series for HBO Max, which has poured a lot into their DCEU properties since launching.

With movies like Zack Snyder‘s Justice League, to acclaimed limited series like Watchmen, DC Comics have been readily expanding popular and successful adaptations of their most beloved comics. Jordan is now getting in on that action with a Superman limited series centered around Val-Zod, a Black Kryptonian who is a completely different character entirely from Clark Kent.

DC Comics reportedly debuted the character in 2014 with their “Earth 2” comics. Val-Zod has, “superhuman strength, superhuman speed, superhuman stamina and agility, infrared vision, X-ray vision,” and can fly, reportedly. As TheGrio previously reported, Warner Bros. is developing another Black Superman movie, this one maybe centering Kal-El/Clark Kent as a Black man (Calvin Ellis), which takes the original character and reimagines him.

While esteemed creator JJ Abrams is set to produce the script written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, The “Black Kal-El approach” has received some backlash, with many feeling instead of just changing an already white character, Black audiences deserve their own rich and new characters to be introduced. Jordan reportedly “wants nothing to do” with the controversy, and therefore is much more inclined to focus on a Val-Zod adaptation.

Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter in April, “I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation…it’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.” While Jordan is for sure attached to produce HBO Max’s limited series, it is still not confirmed whether or not he will star in the series.

Jordan is keeping himself busy with numerous projects right now, including Creed III. The actor is set to return to the franchise not only reprising his role but replacing Ryan Coogler as director as well.

Speaking to finally sitting in the director’s chair, he shared in a statement to Variety earlier this year, “Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. ‘Creed III‘ is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”

