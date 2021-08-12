Porsha Williams announces departure from ‘Dish Nation’ after 8 years

Porsha Williams has announced her departure from Dish Nation after eight years, taking to Instagram to pay tribute to her journey with the radio show.

While known for starring on the hit Bravo series The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Williams has also grown her platform through Dish Nation. For almost a decade, the reality-TV personality co-hosted the radio show, but she’s shared that she is now ready to “close the chapter.”

TV personality Porsha Williams is shown attending Columbia Pictures’ special “Superfly” screening in June 2018 at SCADShow in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

“Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard,” Williams wrote to her fans and followers on Wednesday. “For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others. So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at Dish Nation.”

She continued to explain that the people at Dish Nation are “like family” to her, writing, “Since 2013, everybody at Dish has been like family to me. There’s a lot of people I’ve met along this journey that I am incredibly thankful for. Whether it was on air or behind the scenes, they’ve endlessly supported my career and more importantly, my happiness.”

She went on to thank the crew and all of her co-hosts “past and present” in the post, a note that has left fans wondering if she will also close the chapter on her Real Housewives career soon.

While Williams has starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for some time now, as People magazine reports, she has yet to announce whether or not she is returning for Season 14. She is, however, reportedly getting her own spin-off series at Bravo that will focus on “her life and family.”

As theGrio extensively reported, Williams made some major headlines earlier this year when she announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia, her RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia‘s ex-husband.

Trending on Twitter for days after her news, the announcement led to statements from both Guobadias and conversations about Williams everywhere from social media to The Wendy Williams Show.

