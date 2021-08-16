Jada Pinkett Smith debuts ‘divine’ arm tattoo, wants ‘full sleeve’

The new tattoos come months after the actress debuted her matching lotus tattoos with her mother and daughter, Willow Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is showing off some new ink! The actress debuted her “divine” arm tattoo on Instagram, revealing to her followers that she eventually wants to have “a full sleeve.”

Pinkett Smith’s latest Instagram post is thriving on the social media app. With over 200,000 likes, fans of the actress are head over heels for her brand new tattoo. The gorgeous art depicts different goddesses from a vast array of cultures, showing off some serious girl power.

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Premiere of Gemini Man at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on October 6, 2019. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Pinkett Smith wrote in her caption, “I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now!” She continued, “Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. ✨Jai Ma✨ #MataSita#Allat#Oshun#QuanYin.”

The post from last weekend already has hundreds of comments, with many of her followers and friends congratulating the actress for her new ink. New cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bershan Shaw, wrote in the comments, “Yess no time to wait. Do it now yess.” Musician and writer Jahnavi Harrison also wrote on the post, “Oh wow. So so so so beautiful Jada!!! I can’t wait to see her in person!!”

This divine tattoo comes only months after the debut of her matching lotus tattoos with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter, Willow Smith. Debuted in an episode of Red Table Talk, Willow explained at the time, “The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment and we hear this saying, ‘Through the mud grows the lotus. I think all of us from different practices in life have had that journey, the bud to the little blossom to the bloom.”

“Also, I feel like it expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us. I’m the youngest, my mom is in the middle and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus,” Willow continued.

Singer Willow Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith attend the Environmental Media Association 26th Annual EMA Awards Presented By Toyota, Lexus And Calvert at Warner Bros. Studios on October 22, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association )

At the time, Pinkett Smith shared behind the scenes pictures of when the trio got their matching tattoos to her Instagram account. Tagging the tattoo artist, she wrote in the caption, “Look what we did!!!! Thank you @_dr_woo_ for your patience and generosity of your craft and spirit✨ Now I want a sleeve!!!!😜 Check us out! STREAMING NOW! LINK IN BIO❣️❣️❣️❣️.”

