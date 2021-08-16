Keyshia Cole honors mom Frankie Lons one final time at funeral

Cole took to Instagram to share footage from the service, even showing her followers the inside of the funeral program.

In a beautiful tribute, Keyshia Cole honored late mother Frankie Lons one more time at the elder’s funeral over the weekend.

Cole’s mother Lons tragically passed away in mid-July after a long-fought battle with addiction, as theGrio previously reported. Lons’ cause of death “was a drug overdose, which occurred while she celebrated her 61st birthday in her Oakland, California home the day before,” per a TMZ report.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the singer let her fans and followers into the special funeral service for her mother, writing that family and loved ones came together “in celebration.”

Singer Keyshia Cole (left) pictured with her mother, Frankie Lons (right), who died from a drug overdose on her 61st birthday after relapsing. (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

Cole shared multiple pictures and videos in her post from the funeral service, including footage of when they released balloons and doves at the service, a video of the funeral program and more.

Cole wrote in her caption, “We will miss you, I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time.”

“I kno her spirit was no longer there in the physical,” she said, “I just hope she was able to see that we came together in celebration of her name, the laughs, love, and honesty she brought to this world…. I’ve internalized a lot as of recent. The love is real Frank Da (bank emoji).”

The post has over 290,000 likes on the social media app, and hundreds of comments from people celebrating Frankie’s life and sending their love to her family.

When the news dropped of her mother’s passing, Cole was seemingly on a social media hiatus, and did not release a statement online until a few days later.

Sharing photos of her and Lons, she wrote in late July, “This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed.”

“I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us,” she continued.

Cole also went on an Instagram Live the same day to directly speak to her fans and thank them for the outpouring of love she received.

“I really did think it was the best thing to come on here,” she shared in the video. “I don’t even think it was the right time or the wrong time because I’m not ready for this. I’m not ready to even be on this Live right now. I’m not ready for that. But I’m here, and I’m present, and I’m showing up. And that’s, I think, what, for me, matters right now.”

While known for being Cole’s mother, Lons gained popularity and fame from Cole’s reality TV series on BET, giving fans an intimate look at Cole’s family dynamic.

Viewers first met Lons in Keyshia: The Way It Is, Cole’s first show, then, continued to follow Lons and Cole’s sister, Neffeteria Pugh, in the BET spin-off called Frankie & Neffe. The spin-off addressed Lons battle with addiction, as theGrio‘s Janesha Jones previously reported.

