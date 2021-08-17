Damon Wayans wants to face Dave Chappelle in Verzuz battle

Fans seem split on who they think would take the crown were the two comedians to go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle

Damon Wayans may not be a musician, but he wants in on Verzuz! In a recent interview, the My Wife and Kids star revealed he wants to face fellow comedian Dave Chappelle in a Verzuz battle.

As TheGrio previously reported, Verzuz was one of the biggest series to come out of the pandemic. From Brandy vs. Monica to Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, the battle events have brought fans together during this tough time on nights that celebrate each artist’s discography.

Rumors are constantly swirling for who would make a great Verzuz battle. While comedian Wayans, known for his stand-up comedy and stints in In Living Color and My Wife and Kids, has not been keeping up with these events, he revealed in a recent interview he knows exactly who he’d want to go up against if they extended the battles to comedy stars.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Wayans recently appeared on KBXX 97.9 the Box, and in the interview, the hosts asked the comedian, “Now let me ask you, have you been watching Verzuz?”

Responding to the hosts, Wayans shared, “No I have not…do they do it with comedians?” While the hosts agreed that they should expand it far beyond just musicians, when asked who he’d want to go up against, Wayans had one answer: “Chappelle.”

When asked if he really would go against him, he replied, “I’m calling him out!” While not done before, a Verzuz between Wayans and Chappelle would certainly bring in a lot of viewers and social media response.

Fans seem to be split on social media as to who would take the crown if the two were to go head-to-head. One user wrote, “Damon Wayans washing Dave Chappelle… All Dave has is the Chappelle Show & and some supporting cast roles in other films. IYKYK.”

Actors Damon Wayans and David Chappelle during the New York Knicks versus Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game on February 22, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Ray Amati/Getty Images)

I mean… I love Damon Wayans, he’s a funny fuckin dude… but, Dave Chappelle? He wants to comedy battle Dave Chappelle?! Wooooooooow… Dave Chappelle!? That’s… that’s a lot… for real… https://t.co/nkqj5qmOu0 pic.twitter.com/lAyIu5TQHu — Corey🤬Reynolds (@coreyreynoldsLA) August 17, 2021

Damon Wayans washing Dave Chappelle… All Dave has is the Chappelle Show & and some supporting cast roles in other films. IYKYK https://t.co/TXEhwwNIok — ZAILA AVANT STAN ACCOUNT (@_TheShawn) August 17, 2021

Another seemed to have an opposite opinion, writing, “I mean… I love Damon Wayans, he’s a funny f-ckin dude… but, Dave Chappelle? He wants to comedy battle Dave Chappelle?! Wooooooooow… Dave Chappelle!? That’s… that’s a lot… for real…”

Both comedians have decades-long careers behind them, with Chappelle recently receiving an Emmy nomination for his Saturday Night Live hosting gig the week of the 2020 election. The episode was well-received by critics and fans alike, with his opening monologue touching Trump, COVID-19, and race.

Chappelle also won an Emmy in 2017 for hosting SNL, which makes this his second nomination for the same gig.

