Despite early success, Silk Sonic will keep fans waiting for debut album

The album was originally scheduled for release for the fall but has been pushed back as they put on the finishing touches.

Loading the player...

Silk Sonic isn’t putting a rush on what fans expect to be their debut masterpiece album.

An Evening With Silk Sonic, the upcoming debut album from the duo comprised of megastar Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, now will not be released until 2022. The duo exclusively shared the news in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

Initially, the project was promised to drop this fall. Their debut single “Leave the Door Open” was released in March. Their follow-up, “Skate,” came in July. Mars says the cause for the release is simply them wanting to ensure they are putting their best foot forward.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic accept the Best Group award onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

“We’re really in touch-up mode now,” he said. “We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more…Grease.” Mars also let fans know that more singles will be released in advance of the album’s release.

But overall for .Paak, it’s about perfecting things and putting out the best product.

“But no,” he explained of the delay. “We’re not there. We were there. We had some moments in the danger zone! I think we put the pressure on ourselves by putting out ‘Leave the Door Open’ — but a deadline is important, because at some point, you gotta say, ‘This is it.’ Otherwise you’re gonna work it till you hate it. But there’s a beauty in that — you do have to get sick of it, because that means you put the love and the time and the passion in it, and it’s taxing.”

(Credit: screenshot)

The album is sure to be a smash. Both members are super talented as .Paak sings, raps, writes and plays instruments which Mars does as well.

One of the cool things about the album is that it was birthed at the height of the global coronavirus pandemic. Still, it encompasses the electricity and magic that they are known for. They insist the long-awaited debut is worth the wait.

“We feel our purpose is this,” Mars continued. “We need to light up a stage, put the fear of God in anyone performing before us or after us, and bring so much joy to the people we’re in front of and the people listening. Especially in times like the time we’re in right now. For me? I know I wasn’t listening to any depressing music. We’re already in a weird spot — so to try to get in there? No!”

Mard went on, “I want the escape!”

Their chemistry has been magnetic from the start, beginning when .Paak was an opening act for Mars during the European leg of his 24K Magic World Tour. They collaborated on music thereafter for their individual projects or for others. It wasn’t until February that they announced they’d formed a band.

Loading the player...

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!