Drake reveals lingering hair loss after contracting COVID-19

The rapper responded to a fan account poking fun at the rapper's inconsistent "Certified Lover Boy" inspired cut

Loading the player...

Drake is opening up about lingering COVID-19 effects. In comments on a fan Instagram post, he revealed to his followers that he did in fact contract COVID, sharing that he had lingering hair loss after.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many celebrities have taken to social media to spread awareness, information, and knowledge throughout this unprecedented time. Now, rapper Drake is revealing he had COVID last year, and is letting his fans know about the lingering effects he is experiencing.

Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Drake fan account @Drizzy_Drake_Vids shared pictures of the rapper rocking his signature “Certified Lover Boy” look. Since announcing his upcoming album, the rapper has rocked a heart on his hairline. The post seemed to show how the heart has faded and changed shape as time has gone on, with the caption reading, “That heart is stressed 💀😭.”

Drake clearly saw the post and took to the comments to clarify, while also revealing that he did in fact have COVID. He wrote underneath the post, “had Covid that sh-t grew in weird I had to start again 😂 it’s coming back don’t diss.” The comment has over 2,000 likes, with many fans commenting underneath to send well wishes and love to the rapper.

Per the American Academy of Dermatology Association, hair loss is “normal” after fever or illness. The AAD reads, “…a few months after having a high fever or recovering from an illness, many people see noticeable hair loss. While many people think of this as hair loss, it’s actually hair shedding.”

Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

In May, Drake accepted Artist of the Decade with son Adonis by his side. He shared in his speech, “I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, because you know to be really honest with you, I don’t quite understand it myself. But, I just know that I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong, but tonight for once, I’m sure as hell we did something right.”

He continued, “I want to dedicate this award to my friends. I want to dedicate this award to my long time collaborators.”

His upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, is set to debut later this year. In a recent interview, the rapper confirmed its imminent arrival, sharing that it should drop by “the end of the summer.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!