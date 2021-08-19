Anthony Mackie to take over lead role in ‘Captain America 4’

Mackie recently starred in the Captain America spin-off series 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+

Get ready, Marvel fans! Anthony Mackie is set to take over the iconic lead role in the next Captain America film, currently referred to as Captain America 4.

Captain America, one of the most beloved superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will look a little different when he returns for the fourth installment of the franchise.

Chris Evans, who originated the role, played Steve Rogers (Captain America) in the first three films as well as in the Avengers movies. In Avengers: Endgame, the hero passed his shield on to Falcon, Mackie’s character in the film’s emotional final moments.

Now it seems Mackie has closed a deal to star in the next installment of the series, per Deadline.

Anthony Mackie attends the Avengers Campus opening ceremony at Disney California Adventure Park (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Deadline reports that Mackie, “has closed a deal to carry the shield and his first superhero picture in Captain America 4.”

Mackie recently starred in Falcon and the Winter Solider for Disney+ earlier this year, in which he reunited with his Captain America co-star, Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier). “The unofficial title indicates this is Mackie’s vehicle, and it’s an exceptional career moment for the Juilliard-educated actor who has been a bright spot in every film he’s appeared in.”

The team behind Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which ended its six-episode run in April, is set to helm the upcoming feature film with head writer Malcolm Spellman as well as series staff writer Dalan Musson attached. Falcon and the Winter Soldier was well received by critics and the fandom, especially in how it dived into themes surrounding Black American life.

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ took part today in the Disney Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

“Spellman assembled a nearly all-Black writers room for the series, which has been praised for bringing the Black experience to the forefront quite unlike any other superhero film or TV show before it,” The Hollywood Reporter described when detailing the popular show starring Mackie. “The series has tackled issues from discriminatory lending practices to the original sin of America building itself on the backs of Black people.”

A director has not yet been announced to helm the highly anticipated feature.

