‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ with Anthony Mackie trailer released

This year, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was slated to be Marvel Studios’ first big Disney+ original series, but unfortunately, it became one of many productions that were delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now the film is slated to premiere in March.

Anthony Mackie attends Netflix’s “Altered Carbon” Season 2 Photo Call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on February 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

In order to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines in the spring, Disney confirmed that it would remain closed but finally opened back up a few months ago. This week, fans were treated to a first look trailer of the six-episode show.

According to The Verge, “The show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers has retired from his role as Captain America, choosing to live a simple life in an alternate reality with his longtime love, Peggy Carter. Sam Wilson (Falcon) has picked up the shield instead. The brief glimpses fans got from the Super Bowl spot also teased Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) reuniting with Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who first appeared in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ with a six-episode run starting on March 19, 2021. That follows the debut of WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, along with Teyonah Parris, that premieres on Jan. 15.

As theGrio previously reported, Thursday, Disney finally revealed some details about the Black Panther sequel during the company’s Investor Day.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the original film’s late star, Chadwick Boseman, will not be recast as King T’Challa in the highly-anticipated follow-up. The second Black Panther film will continue to explore “the world of Wakanda and the rich characters introduced in the first film.”

Disney also confirmed the film’s release date is July 8, 2022. Ryan Coogler will return to write and direct.

You will always be our King. pic.twitter.com/6yfKb913rI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2020

