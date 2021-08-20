Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott expecting baby no. 2: report

The reality tv star is allegedly in the "very early stages" of the pregnancy.

Loading the player...

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, according to reports.

A tea spiller tells TMZ that Jenner is in the “very early stages” of the pregnancy and she does not yet know the sex of the baby. No word yet on her due date.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

The rapper, 30, and the 24-year-old beauty mogul are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Jenner went all-out to celebrate her baby girl’s birthday in February, with a scaled-down COVID safe celebration attended by family members, PEOPLE reported.

“Stormi World 3 is cancelled for obvious reasons,” Jenner said at the time in a video she shared with fans on social media. “But I still went all-out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and the family, which will be still just as amazing.”

The proud mom also posted a loving tribute to her daughter on Instagram.

“thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can’t stop the time 🥺” she wrote.

“it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years 🤍 but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do,” Jenner wrote. “happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!”

Scott shared a sweet poem to Stormi on Instagram to honor her big day.

“3 is bigger than 2/ 3 more years of love that’s true/ 3 more inches u might have grew/ 3 more years a lot to dooo!!!” he wrote. “3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU/ Happy bday to my Lil storm storm 🤎🤎🤎🤎”

Jenner revealed in a January 2020 YouTube video that she wants to have at least four children but doesn’t “have a timeline to this.” She later admitted in an Instagram Live with pal Stassie Karanikolaou that she wants seven children, PEOPLE reported.

“Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet,” Jenner said at the time.

“I want more so bad,” she told make-up influencer James Charles in an October 2020 YouTube video. “I actually think about it every day, I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning, I don’t have time for that to happen. You can’t, like, not want more almost. Being a parent, though, is stressful, to do the right thing at all times.”

“I read books, I follow all these Instagrams. I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kid,” she added. “But I think every kid is different, so you have to just do whatever you think is best for your child.”

Recording artist Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

Jenner and Scott have remained amicable co-parents following their split in 2019. After two years of dating, the couple called it quits a month after she gushed about him in their Playboy magazine feature, theGRIO reported.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” she explained at the time. “When we have our days off, we play with Stormi all day, and the three of us have a lot of fun together…We do a lot of swimming; Stormi loves swimming, so we’re always in the pool or playing in her room or taking her out to lunch with us.”

She also gloated about their post-baby sex life.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience. Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” she said. “You can be sexy and still be a bada** mom.”

*This story contains additional reporting from theGRIO’s Cortney Wills.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!