It looks like Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are calling it quits…for now.

According to reports, the superstar couple who share one-year-old daughter, Stormi, have reportedly decided to take break from heir relationship after two years of dating.

TMZ reports that the pair haven’t been together since Travis Scott premiered his Netflix documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly in August. Jenner attended Justin Beiber’s wedding in South Carolina without Scott, leading us to believe the split is for real.

Engagement rumors have been circulating about the couple for months, especially after they posed together for Playboy in September.

In the feature, Kylie Jenner gushed about her relationship with Scott.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” she explained. “When we have our days off, we play with Stormi all day, and the three of us have a lot of fun together…We do a lot of swimming; Stormi loves swimming, so we’re always in the pool or playing in her room or taking her out to lunch with us.”

She also gloated about their post-baby sex life.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience. Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” she said. “You can be sexy and still be a bada** mom.”

Sources say Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split up before, and it sounds like a reconciliation isn’t out of the question. Several outlets have reported that they will share custody of their daughter, Stormi.