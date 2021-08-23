Beyoncé, Jay-Z pose for Tiffany & Co. campaign; pledge $2M to HBCUs

In the "ABOUT LOVE" campaign, Beyoncé models the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, only the fourth person to wear it.

Loading the player...

The Carters broke the internet again late Sunday night when new photos from their 2021 “ABOUT LOVE” campaign for Tiffany & Co were released.

The new photos show the power couple in several poses. In one, Beyoncé is standing while husband Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter gazes at her while a painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat‘s private collection called Equals Pi — reimagined in signature Tiffany Blue — hangs on a wall behind them.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co. EVP of product and communications, said in a statement to People magazine. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

In the campaign, shot by photographer Mason Poole, Beyoncé models the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, only the fourth person to wear the iconic necklace. The last person to wear it was Lady Gaga to the Academy Awards in 2019.

The stone is 128.54 carats and is said to be priceless, discovered over 140 years ago in South Africa by Charles Lewis Tiffany, the co-founder of the iconic jewelry brand. It is set in a necklace and surrounded by over 100 carats of white diamonds.

In the campaign, Jay-Z wears Jean Schlumberger‘s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, only it’s reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.

Also to be spotlighted in the Tiffany print campaign and short film will be a 22-carat yellow diamond ring, a 15.02-carat emerald-cut diamond ring sourced from Botswana and an 18-carat yellow and rose gold bracelet.

The short film, directed by Emmanuel Adjei, will feature Beyoncé’s rendition of “Moon River” and is yet to be released.

1957 – Mrs. E. Sheldon Whitehouse / Event: charitable "Tiffany Feather Ball"

1961 – Audrey Hepburn / Event:

Promotion of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" cult movie

2018 – Lady Gaga / Event: "91st Academy Awards" (A Star Is Born)

2021 – Beyoncé / Event: "Tiffany’s ABOUT LOVE campaign" pic.twitter.com/wq7WuQs0VM — Horváth Roy (@StefiGbroadway) August 23, 2021

As part of the Carters’ partnership with Tiffany & Co., the brand has committed $2 million toward internship and scholarship programs for historically Black colleges and universities.

In November, when Beyoncé teamed up with Peloton to license her music to the popular fitness company, she also pledged her support to HBCU students, offering two-year digital memberships to the Peloton app. At the time, she said she was “proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

The pop icon’s 2019 concert film, Homecoming, was also a celebration of HBCU culture. Its music director, Derek Dixie, was nominated for an Emmy award for outstanding music direction.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!