Netflix announces global fan event set to take place in September

The virtual event is set to include familiar faces from hit Netflix shows

Loading the player...

Netflix fans, get ready. The streaming service announced a global fan event set to take place in September, which will connect the many Netflix stars and creators with viewers around the world.

With hit shows like Bridgerton and The Crown, Netflix continues to be one of the biggest streaming services out there. On September 25, the site is giving back to it’s fans, hosting a virtual event called “TUDUM” featuring plenty of Netflix’s biggest and brightest stars.

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event

And where did the inspiration for the title come from? “TUDUM” is the signature Netflix sound you hear when the app first opens, or when you start a movie or television series on the service.

Per the official press release, “On September 25, our biggest stars and creators from around the world – representing over 70 series, films and specials – will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks. It’s our first ever global TUDUM event, and our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe.”

Not only will fans get to virtually hang out with their favorite Netflix cast members, the event will also feature some specials, brand new trailers and exclusive clips. Some of the featured Netflix properties include, shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (L-R) Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown and Maya Hawke speak onstage during Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Q&A and Reception at Pacific Design Center on January 11, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The livestream event will begins at 9am PST / 12pm EST, and will be broadcast worldwide across Netflix’s YouTube channels, as well as Twitter and Twitch. The full list of shows and films represented in the event include: Aggretsuko, A Whisker Away, A Traves De Mi Ventana, Arcane, Army of Thieves, Black Crab, Big Mouth, Bridgerton, Bright: Samurai Soul, Bruised, The Chestnut Man, Cobra Kai, Colin in Black and White, Cowboy Bebop, The Crown, Oscuro Deseo, De Volta Aos 15, Don’t Look Up, Emily in Paris, Extraction, Finding Anamika, Floor is Lava, The Harder They Fall, Hellbound, Heeramandi , Human Resources, Interceptor, Inside Job, La Casa De Papel , The Old Guard, Ozark, Maldivas, My Name, New World, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie, Rebelde, Ritmo Salvaje, Red Notice, The Sandman, Sex Education, The Silent Sea, Soy Georgina, Stranger Things, Super Crooks, Ultraman, The Umbrella Academy, Vikings: Valhalla, The Witcher, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and Young, Famous and African.

Check out the trailer for “TUDUM”, below, and check out the official site for the event, here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!