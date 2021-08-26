Letitia Wright hospitalized following injury on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ set

Wright was injured in a stunt rig accident at an overnight "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" shoot in Boston this week.

Actress Letitia Wright was injured in a stunt rig accident on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this week.

The overnight shoot was taking place in Boston, and a spokesperson for Marvel told Variety on Wednesday in a statement: “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

Wright played Princess Shuri, the sister to King T’Challa — portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman — in the first Black Panther.

Actress Letitia Wright attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2021 in June at Television Centre in London. She was hurt this week on the set of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

The plot to the sequel of the billion-dollar original film has been kept tightly under wraps as fans wonder what direction the story will take since Boseman’s death last August.

Her injuries are not expected to delay the production, which is based in Atlanta.

Main cast members Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett are all expected to return for the sequel. Additionally, Emmy-nominated writer and actress Michaela Coel has been cast in a yet unknown role.

As previously reported, fans are speculating on Twitter that Coel may be cast as Madam Slay, who, in the comic books, was a lover and ally of villain Eric Killmonger. Killmonger was portrayed by Michael B. Jordan in the first Black Panther.

Chadwick Boseman (left) and Letitia Wright (right) are shown in a scene in “Black Panther.” (Marvel)

Fans have called on director Ryan Coogler to recast the role of T’Challa, something that Disney has confirmed will not happen in this installation.

Coogler has called proceeding with the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever one of the hardest things he has ever had to do in his professional life.

“I’m still currently going through it,” he said earlier this year. “One thing that I’ve learned in my short or long time on this Earth is that it’s very difficult to have perspective on something while you’re going through it. This is one of the more profound things that I’ve gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person, who is like the glue who held it together.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 22, 2022.

