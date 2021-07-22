Michaela Coel to star in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Marvel fans are thrilled to learn Coel, the acclaimed actress/writer/producer, joined the "Black Panther" sequel cast.

In exciting movie news, Marvel fans are thrilled to learn that Emmy Award-nominated actress/writer/producer Michaela Coel is joining the MCU in the next installment of the Black Panther series.

There are no details about what character Coel will portray in the film, which is being headed up again by director Ryan Coogler. Fans are speculating on Twitter that she may be cast as Madam Slay, who, in the comic books, was a lover and ally of Eric Killmonger.

Killmonger was portrayed by Michael B. Jordan in the first film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s casting and storyline have been in constant question since the passing of the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman in August of 2020 at age 43 from colon cancer.

Marvel Studios has not released any details about the sequel and, according to Variety, declined to comment on the rumored casting.

Michaela Coel attends the European Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ at Eventim Apollo on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Late last month, however, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told the trade publication prepping for filming has been “very emotional without Chad.”

“But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans,” he added. “We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

The first installment of Black Panther in 2018 broke Marvel Studios’ box office records, grossing more than $1.3 billion worldwide and earning widespread critical acclaim, including several Academy Award nominations.

Coel is the creator-writer-star of the British hit cult-classic sitcom Chewing Gum, which was based on her Chewing Gum Dreams. She also created the current critically-acclaimed I May Destroy You, which debuted last year on HBO Max. The series, a snub at last year’s Golden Globe Awards, recently received nine Emmy nominations — Coel’s first ever.

Very few details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have emerged, but Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett are expected to reprise their roles.

The film is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022.

