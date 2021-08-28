Ron Cephas Jones on new seasons of ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

The two-time Emmy winner talks about his roles on the NBC show and on the newest edition of the popular crime franchise

Ron Cephas Jones has some intel on two of NBC’s popular dramas this fall, This Is Us and Law and Order: Organized Crime. The actor recently appeared on Entertainment Tonight to tease about the former’s final season, as well as his entrance into the new police procedural.

Jones, who was a guest co-host of Friday’s episode of Entertainment Tonight provided some insight into This Is Us, which is going into its sixth and final season. The show that follows the past and present events of the Pearson family is notorious for pulling on the heart strings of its viewers and Jones says that emotions will be at on all-time high in this new season.

Ron Cephas Jones attends NBC’s “This Is Us” panel at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Aug. 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

“I think they got something coming that’s sort of like, it’s gonna just overwhelm everyone,” Jones said. “You figure with all the different ends that need to be wrapped up between the inner family, the Pearsons, the uncle, they’re just so many wonderful things that even came out this past season, all the surprises that went on. So there’s a lot of little buttons, I’s that need to be dotted and T’s that need to be crossed, and I think that it’s gonna be even overwhelming for myself.”

Jones plays William “Shakespeare” Hill, the biological father of the Pearson’s adoptive brother Randall, played by Sterling K. Brown. He hinted that his character’s backstory may be featured more in the new season.

“There could be a really great opportunity for that to happen,” Jones said. “So there could be a multitude of things that [creator] Dan [Fogelman] could come up with and the writers could come up with. So I’m confident, I’m feeling positive that it may happen.”

Jones made history at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards when he and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones became the first-ever father-daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year, as previously reported by theGrio.

Jasmine won her first Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Short-Form Comedy or Drama for Quibi’s “#FreeRayshawn,” while Ron won his second Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in This Is Us’ “After The Fire” episode.

Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones attend the premiere Of STARZ “Blindspotting” on June 13, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Despite appearing on This is Us since season one, Jones is still a “big fan” of the show, watching at home like everyone else. “I watch it every week just as the audience does as well.”

Jones was also a fan of the inaugural season of Law and Order: Organized Crime. And now, he will be appearing in season two.

“I started to watch the first season of Organized Crime with Chris Meloni and I thought it was just amazing,” he dished. “And so to get the call to come back and be involved this season with a nice seven to eight-episode arc [was great]…So far I’ve got a couple of episodes in and it’s just been incredible.”

Jones will be portraying Congressman Leon Kilbride in the latest Law and Order spinoff. Its first season saw the long-awaited return of Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, whom he played in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit for 12 seasons.

He reunited with his longtime on-screen partner Mariska Hargitay, who plays Stabler’s former partner, Olivia Benson, in several crossover episodes.

Both Meloni and Hargitay, who are long-time friends in real life, teased fans with a flirtatious photo of the two of them ahead of their forthcoming respective seasons, as reported by People.

