LeBron James throws elegant surprise birthday party for wife Savannah James

Savannah James's 35th birthday bash included a live performance from Grammy-nominated R&B singer Giveon

There’s nothing quite like the power of Black love.

NBA superstar LeBron James demonstrated the above in a major way Friday evening when the four-time champion, often called “King James,” surprised his wife Savannah James with a birthday celebration fit for a queen.

NBA player Lebron James and wife Savannah Brinson attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Videos posted to LeBron’s @kingjames Instagram account document the couple arriving to the private event at the Classic Cat restaurant in West Hollywood. Savannah, who turned 35 years old on Friday, donned an elegant black dress with matching black heels and golden blonde hair styled into a bob. James arrived in a designer button-down shirt and rocked a silver chain with his logo.

Savannah reposted a video of her look taken by her hairstylist King Carter onto her own Instagram Story with the caption “take me TF ova! Love y’all!”

Purple and pink-themed balloons, flowers, feathers and lights decorated the interior of the venue, and as an added touch, large photos of Savannah posing in various styles lined the walls in gold-colored frames.

Shinily dressed trapeze artists swung overhead as pole dancers performed on stage as part of the party’s live entertainment, which included a surprise performance by Grammy-nominated R&B singer Giveon.

GIVĒON, Chris Paul, Adele, Jared Dudley, and more celebrating Savannah James’ birthday last night pic.twitter.com/kg5BiCAl16 — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) August 28, 2021

LeBron even took a turn on the mic, serenading his wife of over seven years with a passionate performance of the “Happy Birthday” song.

LeBron and Savannah’s 6-year-old daughter Zhuri James wished her “mommy and bestie” a happy birthday with an adorable photo of the duo seated together posted to her parent-run Instagram account @allthingszhuri.

Several celebrities in the orbit of the NBA’s First Family made appearances throughout the night, including LeBron’s agent and Klutch Sports owner Rich Paul who arrived with his new girlfriend, 15-time Grammy-winning singer Adele.

The Rolling in the Deep singer made headlines of her own after she was spotted dancing fervently to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit 2020 single WAP.

Other celebrity attendees included NBA all-star Russell Westbrook, entrepreneur and longtime friend of LeBron’s Maverick Carter and Dallas Mavericks assistant coach and former teammate of LeBron’s Jared Dudley.

LeBron and Savannah, who have been together since they both attended high school in Akron, Ohio, will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary in September. The pair have three children together, including Zhuri and her two older brothers, 16-year-old LeBron “Bronny” James, Jr. and 14-year-old Bryce Maximus James.

