Kanye’s childhood home vandalized by Drake fans after he published the Canadian rapper’s address

Of the three signs that were left on the rappers doorstep, one stated "45 44 Burnt Out,” a recent lyric from Drake

Signs that read, “CLB coming soon,” “F*ck Justin LaBoy” and “45 44 Burnt Out,” were left outside rapper Kanye West’s childhood home in Chicago in a reported vandalization.

Some are alleging that the signs were left by fans of Canadian rapper Drake amidst the brewing beef between the two megastars.

On Monday in a post and delete, West elevated tensions by posting a screenshot of Drake’s Toronto home address on Instagram. The post included Drake’s house number and street location via Apple Maps.

Drake seemed unbothered, posting a story of himself laughing on Instagram shortly after.

All of the signs left at Kanye’s home reference the Toronto rapper — “CLB” signifies the rapper’s upcoming album Certified Lover Boy, “45 44 Burnt Out” is a lyric the rapper said in a recent song that some internet users say was intended to insult Kanye, and the other sign references social media personality Justin LaBoy who was working to update fans on Kanye’s new album DONDA.

There have been no police reports filed yet.

The ongoing feud between the two dates back several years, but came to a blow in 2018 when West got involved with the beef between Drake and New York rapper Pusha T.

Tensions between Pusha T and Drake had been brewing since 2011, with both rappers throwing subliminals at each other on several tracks. In Pusha’s 2018 track “Infrared,” he dissed Drake and rapper Lil Wayne claiming the two have ghostwriters and aren’t original.

Drake threw shots at both Pusha and Kanye on several singles, directly referencing them in the “Duppy Freestyle” and “I’m Upset,” in response to Pusha’s “Infrared.”

But it was not until Pusha dropped “The Story of Adidon” in mid-August 2018, where he revealed Drake had a son, questioned his relationship with his allegedly abusive father and dissed his associates, that the feud boiled over.

Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Many questioned where Pusha got such sensitive information about Drake and eventually, all roads pointed to Kanye who was close to Drake prior to the beef.

Although this was never confirmed, the two have been at odds since.

The latest move in the two rappers’ quarrel comes at an integral time. Both rappers had been set to release an album in the upcoming weeks.

West had been teasing the release of his 10th studio album DONDA, which became available Sunday, by hosting a series of listening events on Apple Music.

The unveiling of the awaited album has been rocky after it was pulled from Apple Music a few hours after it was made available. West said in an Instagram post that “Universal put my album out without my approval” and blocked songs from being on the album.

A song featuring rapper DaBaby, who has recently made headlines for his homophobic comments during a Rolling Loud concert in Miami, was originally pulled, but then added back to the album.

Other artists like Chris Brown and Soulja Boy complained about their verses being pulled from the album as well.

Drake announced in 2020 that his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy would be released by January of 2021, but it has yet to come out.

Some are speculating that the album will be released on September 3rd, after seeing a cryptic message on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Friday.

Drake has yet to confirm these claims.

