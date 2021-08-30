Summer Walker slams London on da Track for being ‘ghetto baby daddy from hell’

The saga between Summer Walker and London on da Track continues. In a recent Instagram story post, the singer slammed her ex, calling him a “ghetto baby daddy from hell.”

Walker has been very vocal about her fractured relationship with musician London on da Track on social media, as theGrio previously reported. The singer and the producer welcomed a child together back in March, but things have been rocky between the two. She shared to her separate Instagram account last month, “I am the full care taker of my child that man pulls up on the weekend w his mama & his gifts for a day or 2 takes his pics but I do all the work when I’m not at work. So once again suck a d-ck.”

On Monday, a little over a month after that previous post, Walker returned to that same Instagram account and continued to slam her ex. She wrote in a story obtained by The Shade Room, “London calling & dm’ng [sic] everyone around me cause he BLOCKED talking bout if you care about Summer get that n***a away from her. So if anything happens to me it was him. Ghetto baby daddy from hell.”

She continued, “I be minding my business & NEVER call him unless it’s about the well being of my child. Smh crazy mf. & ‘that n***a’ has been raising your child since 2 months cause you ain’t sh-t & wouldn’t help me. You need to stop threatening people & tell him thank you, f-ckin’ weirdo.”

In follow-up posts she wrote, “I be trying so hard to mind my business, n***a so pressed. && come get this car, I don’t want nothing from you n this sh-t ain’t even paid for. I like my cars paid OFF. … One of y’all h*es PLEASE put some good pussy on that man so he can leave me and my family alone. Thank you.”

It didn’t stop there. One Twitter user shared Walker’s Instagram Live saying, “Summer Walker is on IG CARRYING ON. Y’all — ” In the video, viewed over 71,000 times on Twitter, you see Walker dancing while chanting, “Leave me alone. Leave me alone, bro,” before continuing to share that she wants London to move on and saying, “I’m good, y’all mad.”

Summer Walker is on IG CARRYING ON. Y’all — 😂😩🥴😭 pic.twitter.com/QF2TqfwQFX — MeganTheeStallion’sPatella (@KirkWrites79) August 30, 2021

These very public comments, as previously mentioned, are not new. Walker took to social media while pregnant last fall and also let her fans know her feelings surrounding her ex.

She wrote at the time, “black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father. my grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis ni**a lame…lol and I guess the cycle will just continue. I guess ni**as still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some sh*t, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. Sh*ts really sad.”

