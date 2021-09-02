Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions signs overall deal with Universal

The production company previously had a first-look deal with Amazon Studios

Get ready for more spooky storytelling from Jordan Peele‘s Monkeypaw Productions. The production company has reportedly signed an overall deal with Universal, after recently having a first-look deal with Amazon.

Fresh off the heels of the box office success Candyman (directed by Nia DaCosta and co-written by Peele), Monkeypaw Productions is setting the stage for plenty of new content.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Peele and Monkeypaw Productions have officially signed a multi-year overall TV deal with Universal Studio Group. This proves to be a cohesive move, as Peele already has a film production deal with Universal Pictures.

Jordan Peele at the “Unconventional Storytelling: A Creative Conversation with Donna Langley and Jordan Peele” panel on Nov. 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Universal Studio Group president Pearlena Igbokwe shared in a statement, “The term ‘visionary’ is thrown around all too frequently in our business but in the case of Jordan Peele, it could not be more apt…he brings a clarity of purpose as well as cultural specificity to everything he does, and audiences worldwide have responded. I am truly honored that Jordan and his partner Win Rosenfeld have chosen our studio as their TV home for the foreseeable future.”

Monkeypaw’s television slate includes hit shows like HBO’s Lovecraft Country, the Twilight Zone reboot, The Last O.G. on TBS and Hunters on Amazon.

Monkeypaw president Rosenfeld also shared a statement.

Nathan Stewart Jarrett and Win Rosenfeld at a special NYC screening of ‘Candyman’ on Aug.17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

“We are so excited to partner with Pearlena and the incredible team at USG to produce the future of Monkeypaw’s television slat. Their expertise, creativity and collaborative spirit is an ideal match for our company,” he said. “This opportunity to continue making dynamic, diverse programming, while deepening our relationship with NBCU, is truly thrilling.”

Universal Television president Erin Underhill expressed his excitement in the partnership with Peele, saying, “In the short amount of time I’ve spent with Jordan, Win and the fantastic Monkeypaw team, I have no doubt this will be a fruitful and fun collaboration. Given the diverse range of ideas we discussed, the sky’s the limit.”

Candyman, Monkeypaw’s latest release, proved to be a success, as theGrio previously reported. The film made more than $22.3 million in its opening weekend, coming in at #1, despite concerns regarding the rising Delta variant.

