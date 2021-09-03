Former New England Patriots star David Patten dead at 47

He reportedly drove his motorcycle into the opposing lane

David Patten, former New England Patriots wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion, died Thursday at the age of 47.

Sam Gordon of G2 Management confirmed his death to The State on Friday morning. According to 98.5 in Boston, Patten died in a motorcycle crash in Richland County, South Carolina. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said he drove into the opposing lane and hit a sedan, USA Today reports.

“We are all very heartbroken,” said Gordon of his client. “He was a man of God. He had his own ministry. He loved New England very much.”

Patten played 12 seasons in the NFL. After going undrafted out of Western Carolina, he was picked up by the New York Giants during the 1997 season. He played with the Patriots from 2001-04 and won three Super Bowl championships with the team.

He also played for the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, and the Cleveland Browns before finishing his career in 2010 with 324 catches, 4,715 yards, and 24 touchdowns in 147 games.

Several former New England players have taken to social media to mourn his passing. Defensive tackle Richard Seymour wrote on Twitter that he is “heartbroken.”

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words – David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

Wide receiver Deion Branch retweeted Seymour’s post and added, “Great Player, but Most of All A Great Man, Mentor and Brother #LoveYou #ChiefChief.”

Offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi said, “So sorry for the loss of a great friend and teammate. Prayers to his entire family. God bless.”

Former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis said: “Shocked and saddened about the sudden tragic death of David Patten. Excellent player, even better person. Family guy, team guy, devout Christian. Prayers all directed this way. RIP David. You will be sorely missed.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten: https://t.co/TsZkzw3Q1W — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 3, 2021

Former Assistant General Manager Scott Pioli also shared a touching tribute to Patten.

“Heartbroken to hear about the passing of David Patten. Beyond being a core player on our @Patriots championships, he represented all that was good. Hard to articulate the impact he had on our locker room and all of us around him. He was a TRUE champion… Godspeed,” he tweeted.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on David Patten pic.twitter.com/hf0xAND0qi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 3, 2021

Patten left the Patriots after the 2004 season and returned in 2010 before retiring that summer.

“It breaks my heart to hear of David’s tragic passing at such a young age,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. “I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.”

“I especially appreciate David for his professional journey. As much as anyone, David epitomized the unheralded, self-made player who defied enormous odds to not only earn a job in the NFL but to become a key player on multiple championship teams. I can speak for anyone who had the pleasure to be around David that his work ethic, positive energy and character were elite. My deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

