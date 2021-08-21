Ice-T film collaborator Joseph “Taheim” Bryan shot dead in New York City

Bryan was a writer and the producer behind the independent film "Equal Standard" staring Ice-T

A writer and film producer behind the independent film Equal Standard has been shot dead in New York City, rapper and actor Ice-T announced on Friday.

Joseph “Taheim” Bryan was killed on Thursday night, according to the New York Post. Bryan and Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, worked together on the 2020 film about New York City police officers.

Ice-T, who starred in the production, shared his thoughts about his friend Bryan in a tweet.

“I’m not in a good place behind this. Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves,” Ice-T wrote. “Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.”

MFs Killed my friend last night.I’m not in a good place behind this.Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves.He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together.He leaves a Wife&Daughter.Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.Pic @iamtaheim1st @mobbdeephavoc @tobiastruv pic.twitter.com/eo6vcMc1zn — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 20, 2021 Joseph “Taheim” Bryan is seen flanked by rapper Ice-T, rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep and actor Tobias Truvillion.

The post included a photo of Ice-T with Bryan, along with Equal Standard actor Tobias Truvillion and rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep.

Bryan, 50, was killed while sitting in his Mercedes-Benz sedan in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, New Yok, according to the Post. An assailant reportedly emerged from a dark-colored Mazda to fire seven shots into the driver’s side of Bryan’s car before fleeing. Bryan was hit six times in the torso and arms, the outlet said.

Bryan was pronounced dead at Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital. He is survived by his wife and daughter, Ice-T said.

The movie about New York City cops was released in May 2020 and starred Ice-T, Fredo Starr and Naughty By Nature rapper Anthony “Treach” Criss, according to IMDB.

Bryan was also collaborating with Truvillion and Muchita on a series called Jet Lag With Tahiem Bryant, according to IMDB. It was planned to be a luxury talk show that would feature celebrity guests, according to the show’s official Instagram page.

In addition to Equal Standard, Bryan was in the midst of post-production for a film staring Truvillion called Sanctioning Evil. Bryan is listed as a producer and also acts in the film.

Ice-T’s role as a cop in Equal Standard is the latest in a career spent portraying law enforcement. While first earning fame as a pioneering West Coast rapper, Ice-T’s on-screen breakthrough came when he played an undercover detective in the 1992 crime thriller New Jack City.

In 2000, he joined the cast of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit where he portrays an SVU detective. He has been a part of the show for the 21 seasons and will return for season 23 next month.

