NeNe Leakes breaks silence with sweet video following death of husband Gregg

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum posted a video of the couple dancing to "It Would Be You" by Johnny Gill.

Loading the player...

Reality star NeNe Leakes is breaking her silence following the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posted a throwback video of the couple dancing to “It Would Be You” by Johnny Gill.

This Feb. 2014 photo captures reality TV stars Gregg and NeNe Leakes sharing a laugh at the Michael Costello fashion show in New York City. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

In the clip, the couple is seen dancing to the chorus of the song, in which Gill sings, “If I could have anything, I’d put it on everything/That it would be you you you you/I just want you you you.”

In the caption, she simply posted several broken heart emojis.

NeNe expressed her grief in music Friday morning, sharing on Instagram a video of songstresses Dondria and KeKe Wyatt singing “You’re the One” at what appears to be a private event.

It is captioned “I just can’t.”

As previously reported, Gregg Leakes passed away Wednesday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. He made his transition in his home surrounded by family.

“Gregg Leakes, most notably known for appearing alongside his wife, actress & TV personality NeNe Leakes on 12 seasons of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has passed away at the age of 66,” said publicist Ernest Dukes, as reported by The Wrap.

The Leakes were married for 24 years, and his passing came just days after she revealed the gravity of his condition to patrons at her Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia.

“Please, I’m asking everybody in this lounge, I had no idea that I was going to walk in here and grab this microphone and make this announcement, but I want to say this … I want to be at peace,” she said Saturday night. “When you see me and you see my son, give us a lot of love, okay? My husband is transitioning to the other side … You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now.”

In another statement, a representative for the family wrote “the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” adding, “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time.”

Gregg Leakes was a father of six, including one son, Brentt, with NeNe. An investor and real estate entrepreneur, Gregg Leakes was often seen as a voice of reason for his outspoken wife. The couple married in 1997, divorced in 2011 only to remarry two years later in 2013.

This story features additional reporting from theGrio’s Ny Magee and Aisha Powell.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!