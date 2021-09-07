Love & Hip-Hop’s Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris renew vows

The reality TV couple renewed their vows in Dubai, which was captured on Monday's episode of 'Love & Hip-Hop'

Love & Hip-Hop‘s Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris have declared their love for each other once more. While the reality TV stars renewed their vows earlier this year, the romantic event officially aired on the TV series on Monday night.

The highly anticipated vow renewal officially took place on May 24 at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort in Dubai. About 60 people officially attended the vow renewal, including friends, family, and fellow castmates of the hit reality series. While the couple originally intended their Dubai trip to be a “late honeymoon,” the couple changed their mind after Mendeecees re-proposed.

(Credit: Instagram)

The romantic scene brought fans at home right to the renewal, with cameras capturing every moment. In the episode, they both shared their vows, with Mendeecees sharing, “I just wanna say that I love you. I vow to love you for the rest of your life, and protect you through good times, through bad times. I just want to be your savior.”

In Yandy’s vows, she spoke to the hurdles they have faced as a couple, and their strength. She shared, “You know, when I vowed to you for better or for worse, these past couple of years that vow has been tested, but are made it through.”

The couple also opened up to People Magazine exclusively, sharing who designed the attire, what their thought process was going into the renewal, and even posing for exclusive pictures.

Per People, Yandy’s dress was designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona Couture Atelier. Her ceremony dress is described as “a Swarovski crystal-embellished rose gold gown with a detachable Swarovski-encrusted overskirt and a 15-foot train.” Mendeecees wore an Egyptian cotton suit designed by Eaden Myles’ Crowned King II.

Yandy shared with the magazine, “When we got married the first time, when we vowed that we would be together through thick and thin, we were literally walking in through some big times.”

She continued, “We had a lot of pressure on us. We had a lot of things over our head that — although we love each other — it was [a] really, really emotional time for us [and] for our family.”

Mendeecees also shared a statement, speaking to the hard work they put into their relationship.

“I think that we really love each other, and we both want this to work. So we’re both willing to put the work in. And I say put the work in, [I mean] every day put the work in. So of course, like normal couples, we agree and disagree. But the best thing about that is outside the agreeing and disagreeing, we respect each other,” he explained.

