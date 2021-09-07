Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby

Lashana Henderson allegedly confessed to shooting Willie Haywood, Jr. as he held her newborn baby.

An Alabama mother is in custody for capital murder and domestic violence. Lashana Henderson’s 2-month-old baby girl is in critical condition after being injured in a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa over the weekend, PEOPLE reports.

A 53-year-old man named Willie Haywood Jr. was killed in the shooting. The baby is currently receiving care at Children’s Hospital, though where she was injured has not been revealed.

Lashana Henderson (Credit: TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Henderson confessed to shooting Haywood after the two argued. Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy told the media that Henderson allegedly said she shot Haywood Jr. with a pistol as he held the newborn, shooting the baby in the process.

“Henderson stated she was engaged in a domestic argument with Haywood, and armed herself with a pistol,” Kennedy said in a news release, per The Tuscaloosa News. “It was determined that Henderson fired the pistol at Haywood, while he was holding the 2-month-old. The child was struck as well as Haywood. Haywood did not survive his injuries.”

Henderson, 25, was given a bond of $60,000. According to the city’s ABC affiliate, the shooting occurred on Sunday, Sept. 5 around 9:15 a.m. Police responded to calls about gunshots and found Haywood Jr. dead upon their arrival.

The sheriff’s office explained that the capital murder charge is the result of Haywood being killed in the presence of a child that he was the parent or legal guardian if under the age of 14.

Henderson has not yet entered a plea. The name of her attorney is not yet known. It’s also unclear if Henderson and Haywood Jr. have any other children, or how long they’ve known one another.

