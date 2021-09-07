Wendell Pierce, Mariah Carey and more pay tribute to Michael K. Williams

A host of celebrities shared tributes to Williams, the popular actor found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday.

Celebrities shared tributes to Michael K. Williams, the popular 54-year-old actor who was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday.

Filmmaker Spike Lee shared a photo of himself and Williams at a New York Knicks game on Instagram, where he wrote, “Whew Lawd, Dis Is A Tough Day—1st We Lose The Great French Actor JEAN PAUL BELMONDO And Now My Brother MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS. Our Brother Passed Away Today In His Home, Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn. I’m Shook.”

Wendell Pierce who starred on The Wire with Williams, penned a thread about his friend on Twitter.

“The depth of my love for this brother,” he wrote, “can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth.”

Isiah Whitlock Jr., another Williams co-star on The Wire, tweeted, “Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless.”

The show’s creator, David Simon, wrote on Twitter: “Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won’t come.”

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

On Instagram, Mariah Carey shared several photos of herself with Williams, writing, “A beautiful soul, a beautiful person, I’ll miss you always. Thank you for blessing us with your talent.”

Academy Award winner Viola Davis shared some video imagery of Williams. “No! So sad.” she tweeted. “Man do I wish this were a different ending. Rest well @BKBMG. Praying for your loved ones.”

“Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul,” actress Aisha Tyler shared on Twitter. “I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright. Rest in power, MKW. You will forever be The King.”

Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright.



Rest in power, MKW.



Officials at HBO, the cable-network home of The Wire and last year’s popular Lovecraft Country, in which Williams was also prominently featured, had their say over the death of such a talent.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, an HBO family member for more than 20 years,” they wrote on Twitter. “While the world knew of his immense talents, we knew Michael as a dear friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.”

According to Associated Press, Williams was found dead Monday afternoon by family members in his Brooklyn penthouse, New York City police said. His death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, and the medical examiner is determining the cause of death.

