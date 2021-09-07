50 Cent draws outrage for insensitive Michael K. Williams posts

Social media users had quick reactions to his posts. One wrote, "I’m starting to understand why 50 cent was shot 9 times."

Rapper and television producer 50 Cent is being slammed for an insensitive post about the death of acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams.

“Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP michael k. williams,” 50 wrote in the Instagram post.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (left) is being blasted for some insensitive social media posts about the death of acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams (right). (Photos by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living and Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

His post featured an excerpt from the New York Post article breaking the news of Williams’ death Monday. 50 Cent later shared another Instagram post that referred to past differences between himself and Williams. In the caption, he wrote, “Don’t ever try to understand me I’m different. I don’t do all the fake love shit.”

50cent is a wild dude pic.twitter.com/n5yKhxEZqG — Woodz 🪶🇺🇸 (@Nibiru1000) September 7, 2021

On his official Facebook account, Fiddy wrote, “New caption alert hey jimmy ya man OD’ed” with a laughing face emoji. That post was in reference to his beef with James Rosemond, who’s known as Jimmy Henchmen, a Brooklyn gangster, music executive and friend of Williams.

The actor defended his pal after 50 Cent claimed the incarcerated Rosemond had been assaulted in prison. Williams released a video calling the claims “completely false.” He said he regularly spoke to Rosemond and his attorneys on a regular basis.

Social media users had quick reactions to the posts. 50 Cent deleted both notes from Instagram, and he is being dragged on Twitter. One user wrote, “I’m starting to understand why 50 cent was shot 9 times.”

“50 Cent is honestly disgusting and disrespectful as hell for this post smh. So lame for this…..Sending my condolences to the family of Michael K. Williams,” another shared.

Good morning to everyone except 50 cent — Deja SoExtra 💕 (@ItGirlDej) September 7, 2021

50 cent is so petty like wow….I’m not surprised but it just confirms that he has zero decency or rather no empathy for people. Idk if it’s because he got sh*t 9 times and lived to tell the story but he’s truly chaotic — 🥀 (@gvlvdriel) September 7, 2021

When @50cent die no one will celebrate him he’s a disgusting immature man — Kay Kay (@kaykay_renea88) September 7, 2021

Someone else opined, “50 Cent is a piece of garbage. He is a horrible and nasty human being. His post about Michael K. Williams was so offensive and gross.”

As previously reported, Williams, who may be best known for his role as Omar Little on The Wire, was found dead in his Brooklyn home Sunday. A representative confirmed his passing in a statement, saying, “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

The former back-up dancer, who had experienced a long battle with addiction, is suspected of dying of a drug overdose.

