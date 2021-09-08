Chloe Bailey drops cover art, release date for solo debut ‘Have Mercy’

Bailey has teased "Have Mercy" on social media for the better part of the summer, with fans anxiously awaiting her release

After weeks of teasing, Chloe Bailey dropped cover art, and a release date for her solo single debut of “Have Mercy.”

Since the drop of their sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, Chloe x Halle have been nonstop. While Halle Bailey was busy filming The Little Mermaid for most of 2021, Chloe clearly has been in the studio, cooking up some music for her solo debut. From the looks of the single cover and teaser of the song, she will not disappoint when she drops “Have Mercy.”

Chloe Bailey attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the stunning cover art, Bailey rocks a light green top, low-rise jeans, and a fun blonde look. She wrote to her fans underneath the picture, “the official cover art!! a few more days til #havemercy 😈 should i drop the trailer for the video? 👀💕.”

Bailey will make her VMA debut performing the song this weekend as well, theGrio previously reported.

Bailey also shared the trailer for the music video, which features the singer in multiple looks and is set in what looks to be a college sorority house. She wrote in her caption to that post, “2 MORE DAYS til #havemercy drops 👀 here’s the official video trailer 💕 9/10 12am EST.”

Chloe Bailey attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Bailey recently sat down with Billboard Magazine to shed light on “Have Mercy” as well as her upcoming album.

“My sister went to London to film her movie [the upcoming live-­action version of The Little Mermaid] for seven or eight months, and it was so hard being without her. That is when I started creating my project. I found my confidence ­— like, ‘OK, you can do this now.’ I always have my sister’s support, and she will always have mine, no matter what we do together or individually,” she said.

She also opened up about writing and producing her own music.

“I feel completely empowered to be a woman today and be confident with that. There are so many incredible female producers, I’m not the only one and there were so many before me. It’s just we don’t get the time that we deserve.”

She continued, “I hope people seeing me produce only inspires other young women who are fearless in doing that and are okay stepping in the room with men and being confident in who they are and not letting people’s underestimation of us hold us back.”

“Have Mercy” will officially drop this Friday.

