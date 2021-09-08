Kenya Moore, Matt James to compete on ‘DWTS’ season 30

Country singer Jimmie Allen and Iman Shumpert also join the list of stars competing for the Mirrorball trophy this season

Loading the player...

Dancing with the Stars is officially back. The reality TV completion series is returning with Kenya Moore, Matt James, and more competing for the famed Mirrorball trophy on season 30.

One of the most popular reality TV competition shows, Dancing with the Stars has been a hit for ABC for over 15 years. By the looks of their latest cast, it shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Announced live on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, the season 30 cast includes some major music stars, reality TV personalities, and more.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer participated in the Dancing with the Stars announcement live from Disneyland on Wednesday morning. Each new star recorded a personal video to the many fans out there, speaking directly to America and announcing their desires to win that coveted trophy.

One of the biggest names for Dancing this year include Real Housewives of Atlanta star Moore. Holding a mirrorball herself, Moore shared in her video during the announcement, “I am going to twirl for that mirrorball,” referencing her song she released years ago, “Gone With the Wind Fabulous”.

The first Black Bachelor James is also set to compete this season, asking in the video, “are you ready for this America?”

Black country singer Jimmie Allen is also hitting the dance floor this season. Known for his hit songs “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To,” Allen earned the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards New Male Artist of the Year.

He opened up to GMA about the rigorous rehearsals for the show, explaining, “You know, these rehearsals, listen here — I have never ballroom danced a day in my life. Just know — it’s rough.”

In this image released on July 02; Acclaimed ACM New Male Artist of the Year Award-winning, multi-platinum country music singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen performs from Washington D.C., for A Capitol Fourth which airs on Sunday, July 4th on PBS. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)

NBA fans will also have a reason to tune into the new season. Iman Shumpert of the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets is joining the competition.

“I have to focus on footwork a lot for basketball…so I’m gonna lean on my ability to take direction from being in basketball but hopefully my partner can just make sure that, you know, when the lights are on, we look good,” he shared with GMA. Shumpert is also the star of the reality series We Got Love Teyana & Iman alongside Teyana Taylor.

Other stars joining include Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, pop star JoJo Siwa, Mel C of the Spice Girls, and more. Head over to the official Good Morning America website for the full list, as well as information on each competitor.

Dancing with the Stars, with Tyra Banks returning as host, premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!