RHOA’s Kenya Moore to join ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The 50-year-old Housewife favorite is reportedly joining the show's 30th season.

Kenya Moore is bringing her famous twirl to the Dancing With The Stars stage. TMZ reports that the former Miss USA and current Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been tapped as a contestant on the popular dance competition show for the upcoming 30th season.

Moore joins a long list of Housewives from various franchises to take a stab at ballroom dance on the small screen. Fellow ATLiens including Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Nene Leakes, and Kim Fields competed on separate seasons.

Beverly Hills stars Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne have also competed on the show.

DWTS has not revealed its full cast for the season yet as of yet; however 18-year-old Team USA medalist Suni Lee is joining, as well as singer JoJo Siwa, who will reportedly be partnered with a dancer of the same gender, making it a show first.

Moore has been a breakout Housewife since joining the cast in its fifth season. She took a year off to focus on her pregnancy before rejoining in Season 12.

The last few seasons have followed her lifelong dream of becoming a wife and a mother. With reports surfacing that she finally filed paperwork to end her four-year marriage to Marc Daly, Moore is clearly looking for a fresh start.

Outside of Bravo, Moore has also participated in other reality shows, including Celebrity Apprentice where she went toe to toe with Vivica A. Fox. She’s also featured in the upcoming Bravo special Housewives All-Stars.

Moore hasn’t shown off much of her dance moves but she has done some music. She released a dance single, “Gone With the Wind Fabulous,” in 2013 where she did some voguing throughout a performance on Watch What Happens Live. The song was a spoof of the popular phrase she told her longtime nemesis, Porsha Williams, with an accompanying music video spoofing some of Moore’s shadiest moments on the show.

Moore also has several acting credits under her belt, including roles on sitcoms like Martin, In the House — and movies including Waiting to Exhale and Trois.

She hasn’t made any official statements about the news of her joining Dancing With The Stars being leaked to the press as of yet. Siwa, however, has done so on Twitter.

“I am so excited to be apart of this year’s Dancing with the Stars Season 30 and to be dancing with a girl,” she said. “I think it’s so cool. It’s going to be the best ever. I can’t wait to just dance every single week, I can’t wait to meet my partner. Oh my gosh, there’s so many things I’m so excited for!”

Moore jokingly has referred to herself as “Keyonce’” in the past, a nod to Beyoncé, and has showcased her own rendition of the “Single Ladies” routine.

