Luenell calls out ‘triggered’ Joseline Hernandez over post about drug use

The comedienne's Instagram post discouraging drug use somehow started a feud with the reality TV star.

Comedienne Luenell shared a post about discouraging drug use on Instagram yesterday, a screed that somehow started a feud with former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez.

“Have a drink. Smoke a self rolled or dispensary rolled joint. Leave the f**king syzurp, molly and cocaine alone,” Luenell wrote. “You might be next and all you were trying to do was party. This sh** it no joke at all. ‘The dope dealers are killing people.”

Comedienne Luenell (left) wrote an Instagram post discouraging drug use that somehow started a feud with former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez (right). (Photos by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images and Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

“But hey, you don’t have to listen to me,” she added, with a broken heart emoji and three caskets.

Gossip site The Neighborhood Talk shared Luenell’s post, reporting that she shared the message following the news of acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams’ death. The post asked Instagram users if they agreed with the message. Hernandez did not.

“Tell this fat h*e to stop eating. That also can kill you,” wrote Hernandez. “She a burger away from a heart attack n you talking bout someone just died for whichever reason that she’s not even sure about. F**king pig put the plate down pig pig pig.”

Luenell then shared Hernandez’s message, along with some responses from several of her family members and supporters, including Lil Duval, who wrote on Twitter: “If you get offended from someone telling you to stop doing drugs that’s a sign that you should probably stop doing drugs.”

In a follow-up post, Luenell wrote, “After 4 (actually more) back to back deaths and 1 person critically ill in the hospital with a short time, I felt compelled to PLEA w/MY people to subside in recreational/deadly drug use of Molly, Syzzurp, and Cocaine, etc.”

She added, “Well someone got obviously triggered and they are MAD Mad,” referring to Hernandez.

Rapper T.I. jumped into the fray, posting a picture of himself and Luenell with a caption reading, “Rockin wit my folks @luenell No slander shall be tolerated or condoned. & That’s that on that….”

Luenell co-hosted the reunion special earlier this year for Hernandez’ reality show, Joseline’s Cabaret: Atlanta.

