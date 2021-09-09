Bill Cosby comedy tour canceled due to ongoing sexual assault lawsuit

The comedian's rep says there's a potential risk that Cosby could say something on stage that could be used against him in the court of law.

Looks like Bill Cosby‘s plans to go on tour have been canceled indefinitely.

Thursday, the actor’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, informed TMZ that his client’s plans to launch a comedy tour have been officially nixed with no resuming date in mind due to Judy Huth‘s civil lawsuit.

“Huth sued Cosby way back in 2014 for sexual assault, alleging he pounced on her at the Playboy Mansion in the ’70s, when she was just 15. He’s denied the allegations, and the suit stalled while Cosby faced the Andrea Constand case — but now, a trial date’s been set for Spring 2022,” reports the publication.

(Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Wyatt concedes that the convicted sexual assaulter has opted not to put on a show because he doesn’t want the ongoing legal battle to bring scandal. It was intended to be a celebratory offering for Cosby’s devotees.

It’s also worth noting that given comedian’s pull from their real lives in order to create content for audiences, there’s a potential risk that anything the 83-year-old may say in jest on stage could be used against him in a court of law.

Wyatt does note though that it is only caution that has made Cosby’s team pivot, not a lack of interest. In fact, he claims dozens of promoters have approached him for potential jobs.

As we previously reported, the rep previously told the media that “the world wants to see Mr. Cosby.”

At the time, Wyatt was reportedly leading efforts to book Cosby at comedy clubs across the nation and also planning a five-part docuseries that would explore his life, his legacy as a television icon, and his trial and experience in prison.

Interviews with many of his family and friends have already been conducted. Following his release from State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on June 30, the iconic yet disgraced entertainer was making plans to record his own segments.

In addition to comedy clubs across the nation, Cosby also had plans to make appearances at prisons and schools to talk to people about “being better citizens and curbing violence.”

“Bill Cosby walks free. But it doesn't change the fact that my testimony was believed.”



Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand speaks exclusively to @tvkatesnow about Cosby's release from prison. pic.twitter.com/90t863iMzl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 7, 2021

Wyatt told TMZ back in July that the comedian was inspired by the stories he heard while spending the last three years in prison for decades-old sexual assault charges. He is also reportedly working on a book.

The creator of the legendary Black sitcoms The Cosby Show and A Different World, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in 2018 after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. He served nearly three years before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s conviction, ruling that a “non-prosecution agreement” with then-Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor meant he should not have been charged.

After being released from prison Cosby issued a statement on Twitter, saying, “I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters, and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.”

