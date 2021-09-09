Singer Jaheim arrested for animal cruelty, accused of starving 15 dogs; 1 dead

New Jersey police say they found 15 dogs in deplorable conditions in and outside of the singer's home

Singer Jaheim is in major trouble with the law.

The “Put That Woman First” singer has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty, The New York Daily News reports. Police say they discovered 15 dogs living in deplorable conditions at Jaheim’s New Jersey residence. Some of the dogs were reportedly found in crates covered with feces and water.

Cops discovered the animals on Labor Day. They were called on the morning of the holiday to investigate a report of a “puppy in distress.” Upon their arrival at the home, six dogs were found in the driveway. One of the dogs was initially unresponsive and was later euthanized.

“Additional dogs were found inside of separate crates which were partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces,” prosecutors said in a news release obtained by the media outlet.

Jaheim, 44, was placed under arrest outside the Hillsborough home. After putting the singer in handcuffs, cops found more animals in distress on the property.

As officers cared for the dogs found outside, they heard barking coming from inside the house. When they entered, they found nine additional dogs “in varying stages of emaciation.”

Cops say the dogs were left without access to food or water. Two of the dogs were taken to an emergency veterinarian clinic for treatment. The surviving dogs were transported to Long Hill Kennel in Hillsborough. 14 dogs survived in total.

Twelve of the dogs, including the only one to die, were mixed-breed pit bull terriers, two of the dogs were American Staffordshire terriers and one was a mixed breed boxer.

Born Jaheim Hoagland, the R&B artist hit the music scene in 2001 with his first single “Just In Case.” Other hits followed, including “Anything” and “Fabulous.” His 2006 studio album Ghetto Classics peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The platinum-selling R&B crooner is now charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal. His court hearing is pending and he has yet to release a statement.

