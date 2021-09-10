Fans rejoice as Aaliyah’s self-titled, final album hits streaming platforms

Her second album 'One in a Million' made its way to streaming three weeks ago and made it to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100

Loading the player...

Twenty years after its initial release, fans rejoice as Aaliyah‘s self-titled and final album finally hits streaming platforms.

It has been a long and winding journey for the late singer’s music catalogue to carry over to the digital world. Last month, however, fans were in for a pleasant surprise when it was announced that her entire catalogue would finally find its way to streaming services, dropping in chronological order of when they were released. Three weeks ago One in a Million dropped, finding its way to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 due to its streaming success.

(Credit: Virgin and Blackground Records)

On Sept. 3, Aaliyah’s hit song “Are You That Somebody” was released, and Friday, her final album, Aaliyah, has made its way back to the fans.

Similar to the day One in a Million dropped, fans are taking the day to celebrate the late singer and her accomplishments on her final album. With Aaliyah trending again on Twitter, celebrities and fans alike seem compelled with her musical output on this album, specifically her performance in the “More Than a Woman” music video.

Famed musician Amorphous wrote in a tweet containing the music video, “people don’t talk enough about how commanding aaliyah is to the camera in this video. this is the pinnacle of her evolution in confidence, going from hiding behind hair swoops and sunglasses to THIS. this is aaliyah at the highest form of what was to come.”

He also tweeted about the album as a whole and its enduring impact. He wrote, “aaliyah self-titled album continues to be groundbreaking two decades later. there is not a single album that sounds like it as a whole, not one. it stands in a class of it’s own sonically and conceptually.”

people don't talk enough about how commanding aaliyah is to the camera in this video. this is the pinnacle of her evolution in confidence, going from hiding behind hair swoops and sunglasses to THIS. this is aaliyah at the highest form of what was to come. 🙌🏾 https://t.co/Agv00zosrn — amorphous (@loneamorphous) September 10, 2021

aaliyah self-titled album continues to be groundbreaking two decades later. there is not a single album that sounds like it as a whole, not one. it stands in a class of it's own sonically and conceptually. ❤️ — amorphous (@loneamorphous) September 10, 2021

Similar to One in a Million, the numbers are speaking for themselves. Aaliyah the album made its way to number 1 on iTunes in less than 24 hours from its drop. Fans continued to celebrate the drop and her legacy by referring to her as “the blueprint.”

Other fans continued to speak to how fresh her music still sounds, comparing her to other songs dropped on “New Music Friday.” A user tweeted out, “Every track on Aaliyah is better than anything released tonight, like how?”

Every track on Aaliyah is better than anything released tonight, like how? — 🌞³³³ (@visionofbIiss) September 10, 2021

While fans have rejoiced the return of Aaliyah’s music, her estate has publicly slammed the label for releasing the music, as theGrio previously reported.

They shared in a statement, “Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be our focus. For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish. We have always been confused as to why there is such as tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives.”

Although Aaliyah was her third and final album, fans still have more music to look forward to this fall. I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah are set to appear on streaming services on Oct. 8.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!