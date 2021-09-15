Daughter of former NFL star Kevin Faulk dead at 19

Former NFL player Kevin Faulk, is mourning the loss of his daughter who passed away on Monday

Loading the player...

The daughter of former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk passed away at the age of 19 on Monday.

Kevione Faulk, who was a student at Louisiana State University, died on Monday, according to the statement that was announced by the LSU football team’s Twitter account. A cause of death was not given.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family,” the statement read. “She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Kevin Faulk (Credit: Getty Images)

LSU Tigers football head coach, Ed Orgeron, also took to social media to express his condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Faulk and his family as we mourn the loss of his daughter Kevione. Her smile and personality will be sorely missed in our building. May she Rest In Peace,” he said on Twitter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Faulk and his family as we mourn the loss of his daughter Kevione. Her smile and personality will be sorely missed in our building. May she Rest In Peace. — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) September 13, 2021

Kevin Faulk is currently in his second year as the running back coach for LSU’s football team. His daughter, Kevione, also worked for the team.

Faulk, who also attended LSU as an undergraduate, was the starting running back slot as a freshman. He remains one of the most famous LSU players in history, mainly for his 4,557 rushing yards, the most of all time for an LSU player, according to The Bleacher Report.

Faulk played for the New England Patriots for 13 seasons after graduating from Louisiana State University in 1999. He was drafted in the second round of the 1999 NFL draft.

According to the Patriots Hall of Fame, during his tenure with the Patriots, Faulk had 3,607 yards rushing, caught 431 passes for 3,701 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, returned 181 kicks for 4,098 yards, and returned 101 punts for 943 yards.

His versatility for being more than just a running back would earn him the nickname ‘Swiss Army Knife.’ He remained with the team from 1999-2011 where he assisted in winning three Super Bowl championships.

The former NFL player, 45, currently ranks fifth on the team’s all-time rushing leaders list.

The star running back would retire from the league in 2012.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!