Halle Berry ‘frustrated’ by people thinking she’s been ‘spared hardships’ due to looks

Berry's directorial debut, Bruised, is set to premiere on Netflix later this year

Loading the player...

Halle Berry revealed in an interview with The New York Times that she is “frustrated” by people thinking that she’s been “spared hardships” due to her looks and beauty.

Berry is gearing up for the release of Bruised, a film she not only stars in but directs as well. Her official directorial debut is described as “a Rocky-esque story of redemption, of a woman’s grueling MMA training in New Jersey to get into the kind of shape necessary to battle much younger opponents,” per Deadline.

In a recent feature with The New York Times, Berry opened up about the film, stepping into the director’s chair, her career, and more.

Halle Berry attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Speaking to the publication, she opened up about how she brought her own personal life experience to both the role of leading actress and director in Bruised.

She explained, “I understand being marginalized as a Black woman and the anger, resentment, fear and frustration that comes with all of that. If I could put all of that into this movie, all the things that I know so well, then I knew I could create a character that will not only be real, but will resonate with women of different races, too.”

Revealing how she prepared for the role, she explained how she not only watched M.M.A. fights but spoke with many female M.M.A. fighters as well.

“Now this isn’t true across the board, but my research taught me that men and women often fight for very different reasons,” she shared.

“Many times men fight as a career to take care of their family, be the breadwinner, to rise up out of poverty. And women often fight to get their voice back, because a lot of them have been abused in some way in their early years, fighting became their only way to regain their sense of self, and power, and safety in the world.”

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Halle Berry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Then, Berry spoke to other “battles” she’s fought her entire life, including people’s assumptions about her due to her looks.

She explained, “This is another battle I fought my whole life. That because I look a certain way that I’ve been spared any hardship. I’ve had loss and pain and a lot of hurt in my life. I’ve had abuse in my life…I get really frustrated when people think because I look a certain way that I haven’t had any of those real-life experiences because I absolutely have.”

She added, “This hasn’t spared me one heartbreak or heartache or fearful or tearful moment, trust me.”

The official synopsis of Bruised per Deadline reads, “[Jackie Justice] is a disgraced MMA fighter who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at – fighting. When 6-year-old Manny, the son she walked out on years ago, returns to her doorstep, Jackie has to conquer her own demons, face one of the fiercest rising stars of the MMA world, and ultimately fight to become the mother the boy deserves.”

Bruised premieres on Netflix later this year. Fans can read her full interview with The New York Times, here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!