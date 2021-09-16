Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart reunite for new Halloween TV show

The cannabis-loving rapper and lifestyle guru will be reuniting for a new television special on Peacock all about food titled "Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween."

Loading the player...

Fans of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are in for a treat this fall as the dynamic duo is reportedly joining forces again for a new Halloween TV show.

According to reports, the cannabis-loving rapper and lifestyle guru will be reuniting for a new television special on Peacock all about food titled Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween.

“It’ll feature teams of three of the country’s most talented and award-winning bakers — dubbed “Scare Squads” — competing to build over-the-top, full-sensory, immersive 12×12 worlds, inspired by the concept of fear and filled with edible treats (think “larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders or cotton candy cobwebs,” a press release explained.

TV personality Martha Stewart (L) and rapper Snoop Dogg onstage at The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SNOOP DOGG and MARTHA STEWART Join Forces for HALLOWEEN Baking Competition Series on PEACOCK https://t.co/s5v2KJqXgf pic.twitter.com/LTheFqiQFN — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 15, 2021

Tasty food content creator Alvin Zhou is also slated to join Snoop and Stewart on the judging panel.

This isn’t the first time Snoop, 49, and Stewart, 80, have collaborated together as the duo has previously hosted Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party on VH1, and have appeared in a number of commercials together.

The unlikely pair first crossed paths back in 2008, when Snoop first guest-starred on Stewart’s show, Martha, where they made mashed potatoes together and later returned to whip up green-colored brownies.

Those two instantly viral appearances sparked what would end up being an entertaining friendship that viewing audiences can’t seem to get enough of.

“He and his posse add ‘izzles’ onto the ends of words,” Stewart wrote on her blog, when their first episode aired. “It’s kind of a code, or a way of communicating so that others won’t know what they’re talking about. Example: fo’ shizzle is how they say, for sure.”

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween will stream on Peacock on Oct. 14.

This also marks the second time this year that Snoop has teamed up with Peacock this year.

Over the summer Peacock revealed that Hart and Snoop – who are both apparently “Olympics enthusiasts” – would be recapping the Olympics for the NBCUniversal streaming service, theGrio previously reported.

According to a synopsis via The Wrap, Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg was slated as a “hilariously funny commentary series,” in which the two men “will recap the Olympics’ most impressive displays of athleticism, as well as the moments that don’t go as planned.”

“Kevin and Snoop will be your comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics,” Peacock noted in its logline at the time.

In June, Def Jam Recordings also announced that the rapper would be joining the label as an executive creative and strategic consultant.

Def Jam went on to explain that the newly created role would “allow (Snoop) to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster.” Acts signed to the label include Kanye West, Nas, Justin Bieber, Big Sean, Logic, Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Jhené Aiko, Bobby Sessions, and late rapper DMX. Def Jam is a division of Universal Music Group, also home to Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Records, and Republic Records.



Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!