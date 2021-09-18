Seeing double: Angela Bassett gets Madame Tussaud wax figure treatment

Award-winning actress Angela Bassett poses with her new figure at the Madame Tussaud Hollywood in photos shared on social media

World famous wax museum Madame Tussaud has immortalized a running list of celebrities over the years, from Michael Jackson to Beyoncé.

This week, they unveiled their latest addition, a wax figure of actress Angela Bassett.

Madame Tussaud on Friday announced the addition of their latest statue to their Hollywood location on their Twitter page.

“The wait to exhale is over, The Queen of Wakanda herself, Angela Bassett has arrived! The ageless icon has been officially immortalized by Madame Tussauds Hollywood,” the organization said.

What’s so remarkable is how closely the wax figure resembles the real Bassett, who was on hand to see the life-sized figure of herself. The photos of the Golden Globe winner with the wax figure attached to Madame Tussaud’s post show the striking resemblance the statue has to Bassett.

So much so that it’s hard to tell which is the real Bassett and which is the wax figure.

Bassett’s real-time reaction to her wax figure was captured on Madame Tussaud’s Tik Tok.

“Oh, Lord. I’m a twin,” Bassett exclaimed after seeing her wax figure. “Oh my God, it looks so lifelike! It’s like it’s going to jump alive and give me a hug.”

Moving around the figure, which was dressed in a red and gray sequins Greta Constantine jumpsuit, black high-heeled shoes and a long, wavy hairdo, Bassett marveled at its outfit and features.

“You got a nice little nude on the toenail polish, better than I do,” she said.

Bassett even marveled at the prominence of the figure’s backside.

“Look at my derrière. Even that’s cute,” she said.

Bassett has had an illustrious acting career that’s garnered various nominations for Emmy and Oscar awards. She’s currently starring in the Fox police drama 9-1-1, currently in its fourth season.

She recently lent her voice to Marvel’s Disney+ series, What If… reprising her role as Queen Ramonda of Wakanda.

