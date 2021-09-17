Kym Whitley recalls Mo’Nique asking her permission to date Gerald Levert

Whitley stars in the latest episode of TV One's 'Uncensored'

Loading the player...

On a new episode of Uncensored, Kym Whitley opens up about her career, her life, and the time Mo’Nique asked her permission to date Gerald Levert.

TV One’s Uncensored has given pop culture fans plenty of juicy content in 2021, theGrio previously reported. Recently, Loretta Devine appeared on an episode and opened up about her esteemed career. Now it’s Whitley’s turn to appear on the show to spill the tea including about her relationship with the late R&B star.

Kym Whitley attends the ABCs Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

She shared in the interview, “Gerald Levert was my first true love!”

She says she had known Levert since she was a little kid, but that her parents never approved of her going out with him because he was a musician.

Whitley explained, “We remained friends and hung out for many, many, many years…when we were younger Gerald told me one thing, he said you can go out to Hollywood and you can pressure your career, but if you wanna be with me I have to let you know, there can only be one star in this family.”

She said the off-and-on couple didn’t ultimately didn’t marry because he died. Levert passed away at age 40 in 2006 after an accidental overdose of prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

“Had Gerald lived, we definitely would’ve gotten married,” she explained. They had a pact that when they turned 50, they would get married, although Whitley says “he dated a lot of women!”

When Whitley and Levert were not officially dating, Mo’Nique expressed her interest and asked Whitley for permission to pursue a relationship with the “(Pop, Pop, Pop) Goes My Mind” singer.

“Monique is a very mature woman, even when she was young,” she explained. “She came up to me somewhere and she was like, ‘Look, I wanna date Gerald Levert. I know y’all used to date or whatever, but I’m coming to you as a woman to let you know I’m interested.'”

Whitley recalled the moment as some “grown woman stuff.”

Musiq Soulchild, Mo’Nique, Kym Whitley and Teena Marie arrive at the seventh annual Hoodie Awards on Aug. 15, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Whitley also shared a funny story about working with the Wayans family and seeing Marlon Wayans’ “junk.”

She shared, “he had on these red sweatpants, and I thought he was trying to be funny.”

Whitley says she thought the comedian put a “little bat” in his sweatpants and remembers telling him, “You’re so silly!”

Over the speaker on a set, she shared, someone said, “Oh she’s seen it,” which is when she realized it wasn’t a bat.

Check out the hilarious story below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!