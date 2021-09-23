Bishop T.D. Jakes to be honored for 45 years in ministry

The celebration will take place at The Potter's House in Dallas later this month

After 45 years in ministry, famed Bishop T.D. Jakes is being honored at a special worship service later this month.

Jakes has had an incredibly impressive career. The senior pastor of The Potter’s House in Dallas, Business Insider reports that Bishop Jakes has, “blazed the trail in bringing a message of hope to millions around the world through any mode of communication, never being limited to just the pulpit.” From being named “America’s Best Preacher” by Time Magazine and CNN, and also writing a New York Times bestseller, Jakes’ impact is unparalleled.

Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks with the press during the premiere of “Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story” at the Potter’s House on January 18, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for A E Networks/Lifetime)

Now, it seems the bishop is getting his much-deserved flowers. Jakes will be honored with a special worship service at The Potter’s House of Dallas and is set to feature special guests and tributes.

The service will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26. at 9 a.m. CT.

The Potter’s House of Dallas shared a tribute video on their official Instagram account earlier this week.

They wrote in their caption, “Family, don’t miss out this Sunday! We’re celebrating 45 groundbreaking years of @BishopJakes’ “Get Ready, Get Ready, Get Ready” ministry! Come and mark the milestone with us! RSVP at the link in or bio for this joyous event, happening Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. (CDT)! #TPHDallas.”

Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks during the MegaFest “Women Thou Art Loosed” closing session at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on July 1, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for MegaFest 2017)

Jakes was a part of theGrio‘s Vote For Your Life panel in 2020, alongside Byron Allen, –the owner of theGrio and CEO of Allen Media Group —Charlamagne Tha God, April Ryan, and Common, theGrio previously reported. Jakes discussed the state of the world at the time during the fall of 2020, the importance of the Black vote, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He shared, “As a pastor, I’m on ground level zero. We are the people who bury the dead, we are the people who get the calls in the middle of the night of people screaming. We are the people who are there in the cemeteries. We are there when people stop by on their way to the divorce court. Believe me, the trauma that’s going on in this country right now, irrespective of race, is so dynamic.”

Speaking to the state of the country during the final months of the Trump Administration, he still shared that he had hope. He explained, “I think that there is hope. I think that there definitely is hope. But I think that the soul of America is at stake right now.”

