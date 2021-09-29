Kenya Moore asked to choose between ‘RHOA’ and ‘DWTS’: report

There'll be no crossover of Moore's first-rate appearance on "Dancing With the Stars" featured on "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has been killing it on the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars. Paired with Brandon Armstrong, Moore gave a stunning performance of a cha-cha just this week.

Yet, in a new claim, TMZ says Moore was given an ultimatum from the Bravo Network, home of RHOA, to choose between the two reality shows.

Reality TV star Kenya Moore attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic in Atlanta back in 2020. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Moore secured permission to appear on ABC’s popular competition show from True Entertainment, the production company behind The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and there was not an issue.

However, the gossip site is alleging that once Moore officially signed onto it, Bravo came to her and told her to choose between the two shows. The network ultimately relented but agreed that there will be no crossover of her appearance, meaning her time on DWTS won’t be featured on RHOA.

Other stars in the Housewives franchise have competed on Dancing with the Stars, including Erika Jayne, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Nene Leakes and Lisa Vanderpump.

As previously reported, Moore told Entertainment Tonight she had asked former contestant Jayne for some tips about competing on the program.

“We didn’t get into great detail about it,” Moore shared, “but she was like, ‘You’re gonna have fun, you know, be yourself, just give it all you got.’ So, I was excited about that.”

Vanderpump’s appearance on DTWS was included during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

For Moore’s debut appearance dancing on the show, she and her daughter, Brooklyn, dressed in matching costumes. The former Miss USA donned a scarlet red dress and ruby-colored earrings as she and Armstrong executed the foxtrot to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA.

When Moore first met Armstrong, a professional dancer, she had “no ballroom experience.”

In her ET interview earlier this month, Moore noted, “The dancing has been good so far. My rehearsals have been going great. A little bit of discomfort in some muscles and areas, but listen, it’s gonna be a little challenging. I’m not 20, I’m not 17. Some teenagers are here, it’s not gonna be the same.”

This article features reporting by theGrio’s Ny Magee.

