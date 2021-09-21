Kenya Moore makes ‘DWTS’ debut as daughter Brooklyn dresses in matching costume

The former beauty queen received a 26 out of 40 for her first score

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore made her debut on Dancing With the Stars on Monday, Sept. 20, serving up a fiery performance with partner Brandon Armstrong.

Moore donned a scarlet red dress and ruby-colored earrings as she and Armstrong executed the foxtrot to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA, Heavy reports. When Moore first met Armstrong, she had “no ballroom experience.”

Moore shared an Instagram post of her DWTS dress. Her daughter Brooklyn wore a mini replica of it as she watched her mama kick off Season 30 of ABC’s hit dancing competition show. Moore is competing for the famed Mirrorball trophy this season, theGrio reported.

The first Black Bachelor, Matt James, is also competing this season as is country singer Jimmie Allen, NBA star Iman Shumpert, Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, pop star JoJo Siwa, Mel C of the Spice Girls, and many more.

“I have to focus on footwork a lot for basketball…so I’m gonna lean on my ability to take direction from being in basketball but hopefully my partner can just make sure that, you know, when the lights are on, we look good,” Shumpert shared with GMA ahead of the Season 30 premiere.

Armstrong said he and Moore already have great chemistry. Moore reportedly joked that she “felt old” next to Armstrong and received a 26 out of 40 for her first score.

Moore told Entertainment Tonight that she asked former DWTS contestant Erika Jayne for some tips about competing on the show.

“We didn’t get into great detail about it, but she was like, ‘You’re gonna have fun, you know, be yourself, just give it all you got.’ So, I was excited about that,” Moore shared.

The former beauty queen also admitted that the grueling rehearsals are taking a toll on her.

“The dancing has been good so far. My rehearsals have been going great. A little bit of discomfort in some muscles and areas, but listen, it’s gonna be a little challenging. I’m not 20, I’m not 17. Some teenagers are here, it’s not gonna be the same.”

Moore is currently embattled in a child custody case with her estranged husband Marc Daly. theGrio reported that the reality star is requesting joint legal custody of their daughter Brooklyn.

In August, Moore filed for divorce from her husband of four years. The 50-year-old reality star filed documents to dissolve her marriage in a Fulton County, Georgia court in May, according to a representative as confirmed by People magazine.

Moore stated that her marriage is “irretrievably broken” and can not be reconciled. She is asking for an equitable division of their assets. The filing states, “The parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as marital debt which must be equitably divided.”

However, Daly is asking for joint legal custody of Brooklyn while giving physical custody to her mother. He is asking for the court to award him his “separate real and personal property.”

Dancing with the Stars, with Tyra Banks as host, airs Mondays at 9/7c on ABC.

This story contains additional reporting from Biba Adams.

