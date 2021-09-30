A New York mother died during postpartum hospital treatment, and her family wants to know why

Denise Williams, 29, died in a hospital in Queens in August.



A family is seeking answers and justice following a young Black woman dying inexplicably after checking in to a New York City hospital.

In August, Denise Williams, a 29-year-old Black mother of a two-month-old and 3-year-old, was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens to receive treatment for postpartum depression. Williams’ mother, Linda Magee, called 911 because Williams was not eating.

Just 48 hours after she checked in, Magee received a call from the hospital that an autopsy would be performed on her daughter. It was the first communication the family received that Williams passed away, her family told The City.

A month later, the family still has no answers as to why Williams died in the care of the hospital. The family also has yet to receive an autopsy report. A spokesperson for the hospital told PIX11 that they have been communicating with the family.

“We are committed to providing quality, compassionate and safe care to all our patients and we will continue to communicate with the family as appropriate,” the spokesperson said.

Williams’ death brings to light a larger national issue: the maternal mortality rate for Black women. According to the CDC, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than their white counterparts. In New York City, that number jumps to eight times more likely. Black women in New York City are also far more likely to suffer from postpartum depression, and are also less likely to receive treatment for it.

The family of Denise Williams is still waiting on answers after she died in @NYCHealthSystem care for postpartum depression.



Maternal mortality for Black women in NY is an ongoing crisis. We need #JusticeForDenise & racial equity in our health system.https://t.co/pb5j7uqq8d — Brad Lander (@bradlander) September 28, 2021

Williams and Magee requested that she go to another local hospital they felt was safer, but paramedics denied their request, said Williams’ aunt, Charlene Magee. Indeed, studies indicate that differences in where Black and white women give birth in New York City may account for nearly half of the disparities in severe but non-fatal maternal outcomes.

Williams’ death has taken a toll on the family, says Magee, who takes care of Williams’ children during the day before passing them to Williams’ sister, Belinda, in the evening.

“We don’t want condolences, we want answers,” Williams’ aunt said. “It’s been three weeks, and [my sister] has no idea what happened to her child.”

The Williams family is planning a rally for justice for their daughter in October. Charlene Magee said that their family will continue to fight for Black women who have died in the city’s hospitals.

“We don’t want Denise to be ignored,” Magee said. “We are going to be out here every day. You’re going to hear from our family.”

