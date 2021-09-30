Lil Nas X reveals he’s single, just wants to work on music

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X said he was in "one of his best relationships yet," but the rapper revealed to Andy Cohen he is now single

Loading the player...

Lil Nas X is single again!

The chart-topping rapper has revealed that despite seeing someone regularly recently, he’s back being solo and is just focused “working on music.”

Rapping hitmaker Lil Nas X visits “Morning Mash Up” at the SiriusXM Studios earlier this month in New York City. (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Lil Nas X is still soaring from the release of his debut album, Montero, earlier this month. With features from artists ranging from Doja Cat to Elton John to Megan Thee Stallion and more, it’s been a smash hit, debuting at number-two on the Billboard 200 chart, with 11 songs on the Hot 100 chart.

In an interview Tuesday on Radio Andy on Sirius XM, the rapper told Andy Cohen that he is now single again.

Referring to a recent profile of him, Cohen asked Lil Nas X, “I heard you have a boyfriend, I heard you’re seeing somebody!” The MC said in response: “I was seeing someone, [but] I kind of decided I don’t want to anymore.”

Cohen then joked that he “has to assume there are thousands of people applying for the job of Lil Nas X’s boyfriend.”

“There are definitely a couple of people,” the pop star replied, “for sure, a couple of people out there.”

Cohen then asked Nas X what kind of guy he looks for, especially considering his new single is entitled “That’s What I Want.” The rapper responded, “I don’t want to ruin anyone’s perception of the song, but I don’t want to date any guy right now.”

He also acknowledged that he is currently very busy with his music.

“Maybe I’m floating around right now,” he said. “I just want to work on music, and every now and then, you know, maybe I’ll kiss a guy every blue moon.”

As TheGrio previously reported, Nas X covered V Man magazine in August, where he opened up about his previous relationship, revealing he felt it was “effortless.” He told Variety at around the same time: “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot.”

“I’ve found someone special now,” he continued. “I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!