Lil Nas X gives birth to debut album ‘Montero’ in new delivery music video

In his dramatic new clip, rapper Lil Nas X — who is becoming the king of trolling his haters — gave birth to his highly-anticipated debut LP.

In the video, the pop star is rushed into a hospital room, where he “pushes out” his very first album, Montero.

“It’s already GRAMMY-nominated,” he tells the delivery nurses, a proud smile on his face as he cradles it in his arms.

Earlier in the day, the pop star took to Twitter to share that he was “having contractions” in advance of the record’s release.

In another clip, Lil Nas X was in what appeared to be a hospital bed dancing to the new single, “Scoop,” and cradling his “baby bump.”

The MC’s concept comes from viral photos in which he anticipated the pending arrival of his baby, also known as his album. On Wednesday, he shared a video of a baby shower, but no one showed up. Instead, the gifts on the table showed some famous performers’ names, like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and more.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, first started wearing a prosthetic baby bump earlier this month.

“SURPRISE!” he announced the album in a faux maternity photoshoot on Instagram. “I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy ‘MONTERO’ is due September 17, 2021.”

He first hit the scene with the viral Summer 2019 hit “Old Town Road,” a song labeled country rap that went on to sell 14 million copies in the U.S. and became one of the best-selling singles of all time. It won 2020 Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, and for Best Music Video.

Despite the success of his single, it’s more than two years later that Lil Nas X is releasing his debut LP.

His flamboyant style and openly gay sexuality have earned him the ire of several straight rappers, including Boosie Badazz, who theGrio contributor Ernest Owens has accused of sexually harassing the pop star. Still, Lil Nas X recently told Variety he believes”the pandemic helped me get out of the idea of trying to please everybody and the idea of ‘He’s a cool gay person; he’s an acceptable gay person.’”

“I used to see things like that as a compliment, but it’s not,” he said. “It just means you’re a people pleaser, and they never become legends. I wanted to be even more authentic in my music and let people into my life. I’m much more confident now — in my music, myself, my sexuality, the things that I believe that I stand for.”

