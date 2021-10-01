‘All Rise’ revived for season 3 at OWN; Hulu, HBO Max to stream

The series was canceled earlier this year and suffered some major behind the scenes issues in 2020

It seems CBS‘ All Rise will in fact rise again. After getting the axe at the end of season two, OWN has officially closed a deal for a third season, with HBO Max streaming the series.

Premiering in Sept. 2019, All Rise on CBS, “followed the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process,” per Deadline. The show, while strong enough to get renewed for a second season, was canceled after that, and dealt with a myriad of behind-the-scenes issues on the show.

Now, Deadline reports the series will officially come back despite CBS’ cancellation.

This image released by CBS shows Simone Missick in a scene from “All Rise.” (Monty Brinton/CBS via AP)

Per reports, the Oprah Winfrey Network closed a deal for a 20-episode third season of the series starring Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael. Carmichael is described as, “a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.”

With the season slated to air in 2022, the streaming rights will be shared by HBO Max and Hulu. Much of the series original cast, including Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, and Lindsey Gort are set to return.

Wilson Bethel, Simone Missick, Michael M. Robin and Sunil Nayar (L-R, back row) Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Marg Helgenberger of “All Rise” speak on stage at The Paley Center for Media’s 2019 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Marg Helgenberger, however, will not be returning due to his involvement in NBC’s upcoming drama pilot, Getaway. While not in the third season, Deadline reports, “the door is open to Helgenberger and any other All Rise alums to appear on the new season subject to availability.”

The series suffered from some pretty major creative issues, with some of the writers on the show quitting due to disagreements on race and gender, theGrio previously reported. In 2020, Shernold Edwards, a Black writer on the series, told The New York Times, “We had to do so much behind the scenes to keep these scripts from being racist and offensive.” Following misconduct allegations, the creator and first showrunner of the series Greg Spottiswood departed the series after the first season.

Dee Harris-Lawrence, who took over the series in the second season, will return for the third.

