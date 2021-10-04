T-Pain says grandma hospitalized with COVID-19 after contracting virus from nurse

The rapper took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news with his followers

T-Pain says his grandma has been hospitalized with COVID-19 after contracting the virus from her nurse.

On Sunday, the rapper tweeted to his 1.2 million followers, “Bro…… my 97 year old grandma….. is in the hospital alone… with Covid…… that she got……. FROM HER F-CKIN NURSE!!!!” He then added a facepalm emoji to express his frustration.

Bro…… my 97 year old grandma….. is in the hospital alone… with Covid…… that she got……. FROM HER FUCKIN NURSE!!!! 🤦🏿‍♂️ Wtf is wrong with ppl man?! Pls yall. Just explain it to me! Just help us end this shit pls ppl. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 3, 2021

T-Pain performs onstage during day two of Nickelodeon’s Second Annual SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 09, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

He continued, “Wtf is wrong with ppl man?! Pls yall. Just explain it to me! Just help us end this sh-t pls ppl.” His tweet was retweeted over 1000 times.

“Wow bro, I’m so sorry to hear that! Praying for a speedy recovery,” said one Twitter user while another tweeted, “Sending love and health to you both,” along with many other replies from his fans wishing his grandma well and praying for her as she fights the virus.

Some followers in the replies also began engaging in conversations surrounding healthcare workers and the vaccine, amid the current vaccine mandate that went into effect in New York state last month.

Last week, The New York Times reported that thousands of NY healthcare workers had scheduled last-minute vaccine shots in the wake of the mandate. The outlet reported, “As the vaccination mandate went into full effect on Monday, 92 percent of the state’s more than 650,000 hospital and nursing home workers had received at least one vaccine dose, state officials said. That was a significant increase from a week ago, when 82 percent of the state’s nursing home workers and at least 84 percent of hospital workers had received at least one dose.”

This gives NY one of the highest vaccination rates in healthcare workers, which will hopefully continue to help aid in the fight against this virus. New York also had to put safety nets in place due to concerns of short staffing when the mandate went into effect. Gov. Kathy Hochul shared that should NY need it, she is prepared to call in the National Guard, theGrio previously reported.

T-Pain attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

In a prepared statement, she shared at the time, “I am monitoring the staffing situation closely, and we have a plan to increase our health care workforce and help alleviate the burdens on our hospitals and other health care facilities.”

While New York is leading the pack with vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, California will become the first to require the vaccine in school children.

