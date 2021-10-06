Teaser trailer for ‘The Game’ reboot drops

Fans of the show, now on its third network, can look forward to more seasons of the popular show after it found new life on Paramount+

The Game is back — and its fans are ready for the next incarnation of the popular show, now in its tenth season on its third network.

Created by Mara Brock Akil, the show detailed the dramas of the fictional football team, the San Diego Sabers. Its nine-season run amplified the careers of its stars Tia Mowry Hardrict, Pooch Hall, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Hosea Chanchez, as well as Jason Momoa, Jay Ellis, Brittany Daniel, Coby Bell, and Aldis Hodge (who played the original Derwin before he was replaced by Hall).

Brandy, Rick Fox, Carl Anthony Payne, Robin Givens, Ciara, Tika Sumpter, Meagan Good, Terrence J., and Lauren London, either had recurring roles on various seasons or made notable guest appearances.

Newcomers to The Game are Adriyan Rae as Brittany Pitts, Jason and Kelly Pitts’ daughter; Analisa Velez as Raquel Navarro, who plays Brittany’s bestie; former NFL player Vaughn Hebron as undrafted free agent Jamison Fields, and Toby Sandeman, who will play Garret Evans, the fictional football league’s top star

Per Looper, Bell, Daniels and Hall will return for special guest appearances.

In a statement, Viacom said the new version will deal with hot-button topics that have moved to the forefront since the show’s last episode aired in 2015.

“Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, The Game returns with a mix of original cast and new players to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.“

A new teaser trailer dropped on Wednesday that shows The Game’s most enduring characters, Tasha Mack, played by Robinson and Malik Wright, played by Chanchez. Both are back for season 10 as the Sabres transfer from San Diego to Las Vegas, much in the way the real-life former Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders did.

In the trailer, a blonde Mack is shown saying “I’m changing the game, OK,” while Malik promises to bring Las Vegas a championship at a press conference.

The rebooted Game is scheduled to premiere its ten-episode season on Paramount+ on Nov. 11. Mara Brock Akil remains executive producer along with showrunner Devon Greggory, Salim Akil, and the show’s original executive producers Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

